FOXBORO — The New England Patriots will apparently be without the services of one of their most reliable offensive weapons as they travel north and west to Wisconsin in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

In addition to being without the services of starting quarterback Mac Jones, the team announced on Saturday that wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had been downgraded to out for Sunday’s 4:25 p.m matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Sunday will mark only the second game Meyers has missed since the 2020 season. The 25-year-old wideout also missed New England’s Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Meyers had been battling a knee injury for the better part of two weeks. The North Carolina State product had been a limited participant for each of the week’s practices. He had been officially listed as questionable on Friday’s injury and practice participation.

Since Jones took on the role of New England’s starting signal caller, Meyers has been the Pats’ most consistent receiver. He finished the 2021 season with only two touchdowns, but led the team in both receptions (89) and yards (906), including the playoffs.

As Jones’ favorite target, Meyers has played on 106 offensive snaps in 2022. He has caught 13 passes for 150 yards. Though he is currently averaging 11.5 yards-per reception, he has yet to reel in a touchdown reception.

On the field, the Patriots will clearly miss Meyers’ reliability and productivity. Following a strong performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers defense in Week 2, fellow wideout Nelson Agholor will likely become the top option at the position, with fellow receivers Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker and Lil’Jordan Humphrey expected to play larger roles in the offense.

With Jones also having been declared out for this contest, veteran Brian Hoyer will get the start at quarterback, with rookie Bailey Zappe taking on the duties of the team’s primary backup.

