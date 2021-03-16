Another Good Option at Center for Patriots

The New England Patriots figure to be among many teams interested in the services of former Raiders center Rodney Hudson

The New England Patriots have an unresolved situation at center based on the pending free agent status of starter David Andrews, but another potential replacement surfaced Tuesday.

In fact, it might be the best option of all.

In a move that surprised practically every NFL analyst and/or media member, the Las Vegas Raiders released three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson.

The move was particularly surprising given Hudson's contract, which ran through 2024 and will create $7.2 million of dead cap space if it's designated as a post-June 1 cut, according to overthecap.com, or more than $12 million if it's a pre-June 1 move.

Mark Sanchez, former Jets quarterback and now an analyst for ESPN, tweeted that Hudson requested his release from the Raiders and agreed to void his $3.5 million 2021 guarantee to facilitate the move.

In addition to his ability on the field, Hudson is a beloved teammate with great intangibles, according to Raider Maven publisher Hondo Carpenter.

The Patriots were said to be trying to retain Andrews and keep him away from joining the Miami Dolphins, but Hudson would be a clear upgrade for either team.

Yet another option for the Patriots should Andrews leave and Hudson continue his career with another team would be 2019 starter Ted Karras, who replaced Andrews after his blood clot issues before signing with the Dophins last offseason.

Hudson, who will turn 32 in July, has started 127 of 143 games in 10 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and Raiders.