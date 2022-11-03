David Andrews, DeVante Parker Among 4 Absent: Patriots-Colts Injury Report

FOXBORO — The penultimate injury and practice participation report for Week 9 provided a bit more clarity for the New England Patriots at a few key positions of need.

The Pats listed a total of nine players with an injury designation on the report as they prepare to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Gillette Stadium. While a few key members of their offense remain absent, a handful of their top defenders remain limited.

Here is Thursday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this upcoming matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

C David Andrews - Concussion

OT Marcus Cannon - Concussion

RB Damien Harris - Illness

WR DeVante Parker - Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore - Knee

S Kyle Dugger - Ankle

RB Pierre Strong Jr. - Hamstring

LB Josh Uche - Hamstring

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. - Ankle

REMOVED FROM LIST

S Devin McCourty - Not Injury Related

S Adrian Phillips - Shoulder

WR / SPT - Matthew Slater - Hamstring

What it means for the Patriots:

Due to an illness and a knee injury, respectively, running back Damien Harris and wide receiver DeVante Parker have yet to participate in practice this week. Though the nature of Harris’ illness has yet to be disclosed, Parker is still feeling the effects from a knee injury suffered on New England’s first offensive play of their 22-17 victory of the New York Jets last Sunday. Despite an optimistic prognosis (mild sprain), Parker’s lack of practice participation appears to be a bad sign for his readiness to be active against the Colts.

Andrews, who also missed the Pats Week 9 win, has yet to see the field this week, as he continues his recovery from a concussion. The Pats team captain sustained an illegal blindside in Week 8 from defender Mike Pennel of the Chicago Bears. The Patriots clearly missed Andrews leadership and field prowess, as reserve center James Ferentz struggled with his assignments against the Jets tough defensive front. His potential absence will be one which Indianapolis will undoubtedly attempt to exploit.

Swing lineman Marcus Cannon was added to Thursday’s report, as the 11-year veteran has entered concussion protocol. As he was provided a status on Wedneady’s report, it is unclear whether Cannon sustained the injury during the previous day’s practice. Based on the timing of his injury, it is a safe assumption that Cannon will not be ready to suit up, though no official confirmation of his status has yet been issued.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (3-4-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Tony Brown - Hamstring

T Dennis Kelly - Calf/Ankle

QB Matt Ryan - Right Shoulder

DT Grover Stewart - Not Injury Related - Resting Player

LB Grant Stuard - Pectoral

RB Jonathan Taylor - Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C Ryan Kelly - Knee

LB E.J. Speed - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION

DT DeForest Buckner - Shoulder

CB Stephon Gilmore - Rib

RB Zack Moss - Not Injury Related - Travel

DE Yannick Ngakoue - Not Injury Related - Resting Player

DE Kwity Paye - Ankle

What it means for the Colts:

While Indianapolis had a handful of non-participant on Thursday, the most important of them to be monitored is running back Jonathan Taylor.

Just one year-removed from an MVP-caliber performance in 2021, Taylor’s productivity has significantly cooled in 2022. Thus far, he has amassed 462 yards on 197 carries for a 4.3-yard average and just one touchdown. Still, it should be noted that Injuries and inconsistency along the offensive line have contributed to the decline of the Colts running game. Having missed the past two days of practice, he appears unlikely to play. As a result, they will rely on running back Deon Jackson, as well as the recently-acquired Zack Moss, who arrived in Indianapolis on Thursday after his inclusion in the deal which sent Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills.

