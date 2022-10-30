Flight Cancelled: Patriots Ground Jets, 22-17

The New England Patriots continue to be the bane of existence for the New York Jets.

Despite New York entering their Week 8 matchup with their hated division-rivals with a 5-2 record, New England would hand them a familiar result.

Starting quarterback Mac Jones quelled any lingering concerns over his health by completing 24 of 35 passes for 194 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the complete game effort.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson left little doubt of his emergence as New England’s lead runnign back, finishing the contest with 71 yards on 16 carries.

Defensively, the Pats goaded Jets quarterback Zach Wilson into three interceptions, despite his passing for 355 yards.

New England would hang on to earn a 22-17 victory over the Jets on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, earning the Pats their 13th straight victory over New York.

First-Half Highlights

The Jets struck first with a 10-play, 82-yard drive in which New York showcased its Wilson-to-Wilson connection. As the Patriots dropped eight into coverage, Wilson (of the second-year quarterback variety) found the rookie Wilson (of the wideout variety) for a 54-yard gain. Yet, New York struggled to advance the ball in the red zone. Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein made the 28-yard field goal to give the home team a 3-0 lead.

The Pats evened the score by traveling 62 yards on 15 plays, which featured a pair of notable gains from Jones to receiver Jakobi Meyers. However, it would be a 14-yard run from Rhamondre Stevenson which would spark New England’s scoring drive. Despite advancing within the Jets’ 20-yard line, New England settled for three on a 31-yard field goal by kicker Nick Folk.

Still, New York found the end zone before the visitors on Sunday, with Wilson leading them on a six-play, 75-yard drive early in the second quarter. Wilson’s connection with tight end Tyler Conklin was on full display, as the drive would end on an eight-yard scoring strike. Conklin easily beat Pats reserve safety Joshuah Bledsoe in coverage for the touchdown, giving the Jets a 10-3 lead.

New England managed to cut the Jets’ lead to three points to close the first half. However, the eventual Folk-field goal nearly never happened. Facing 1st and 10 from the New York 25 yard-line, Jones tossed an ill-advised pass intended for rookie Tyquan Thornton which was picked off by Jets defensive back Michael Carter II. Carter returned the pick 84-yards for a would-be touchdown. However, roughing the passer call on Jets defender John Franklin-Myers nullified the pick-six. With new life, Jones and the Patriots advanced to the Jets’ 24-yard line, where Folk connected on a 42-yarder, setting the score at 10-6 at halftime.

Second Half Highlights

Jones wasted little time reaching the end zone to open the second half. The 24-year-old led the Patriots on a six-play, 62-yard scoring drive to start the third quarter. With the opening kickoff rolling toward him, tight end Jonnu Smith returned the ball 16 yards, where Jones and his supporting cast would begin their work.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson netted the longest play of the drive by rushing for 35 yards up the middle to the Jets 27 yard-line. Jones then connected with rookie Tyquan Thornton on a left end-route for a 14-yard gain. The Pats starter immediately followed it up with a nine-yard strike to receiver Jakobi Meyers.

On 4th and 1 from the Jets five-yard line, Jones capped the drive with a quick pass to the right side of the end zone, giving the Patriots their first touchdown of the afternoon, as well as their first lead in Week 8.

For New England’s next three offensive drives, Folk continued to demonstrate the value of his reliability. The 37-year-old added nine points to the Pats’ lead by connecting on 49, 45 and 52-yard field goals respectively.

Unlike his performance in the first half, Wilson was plagued by poor decision-making and frequently looked befuddled by coach Bill Belichick’s defense. Wilson’s two interceptions in the half were each picked-off by defensive team captain Devin McCourty.

However, Wilson and the Jets would not go down without a fight. The BYU product connected with Conklin on a nine-yard touchdown, capping a six-play 88-yard drive wit less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

New England’s lead had been cut to 22-17. Yet a recovering of the onside kick on the ensuing Jets kickoff solidified the victory for New England, evening their record at 4-4 in 2022.

Belichick Earns Milestone:

New England’s win this week over the New York Jets gives Belichick his 325th overall win and sole possession of second place, passing legendary head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer George Halas.

Belichick is now just 22 behind the 347 total wins by Don Shula.

Injury Watch:

Wide receiver DeVante Parker left the game in the first quarter after appearing to land awkwardly on a slant route Despite briefly returning to the sideline while wearing his helmet, Parker eventually walked to the locker room for further evaluation. He was originally listed as questionable to return, but was later downgraded to out for the remainder of the afternoon.

Up Next:

New England returns home to the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium as the host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.

