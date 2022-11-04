Patriots BREAKING: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor OUT Week 9: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts meet in Week 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Sunday in a game that could make or break the season for both organizations.

The outcome of the game could have playoff implications - one way or the other- as both teams are currently on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. The Patriots play Indy and the New York Jets at home before drastically stepping up the competition against the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings (Thanksgiving night) and 6-1 Buffalo Bills (Dec. 1).

The Colts are kind of a mess right now. ... and it won't help that running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) has been ruled out.

Coach Frank Reich benched veteran quarterback Matt Ryan for second-year man Sam Ehlinger last week. Then on Tuesday, Reich fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as the offense has scored less than 17 points in five of its last seven games.

via ESPN

The Patriots' quarterback situation is just slightly more stable, with Mac Jones returning to the lineup last week, earning a victory after missing three games with an ankle injury.

The New England offense has struggled of late, ranking 29th in the league in red-zone efficiency, with touchdowns in just 11 of 24 chances.

The Patriots are also tied for the NFL lead in turnovers with 16.

"The ball is No. 1. We have to do a better job with that, and I do, too," Jones said. "But they're part of the game. You just have to move on from them. We're trying to identify how we can be better, and that's the important part."

WHAT: Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) at New England Patriots (4-4)

WHERE: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts (82,500)

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, 1:00 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: New England Patriots -5.5

TOTAL: 40.5

MONEYLINE: Patriots -225, Colts +188

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here