Patriots Sign LB Jahlani Tavai to Contract Extension

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have secured the services of a key member of their defense, as well their special teams, through the 2024 NFL season.

Per a Tuesday morning report from ESPN, the Pats have agreed to a two-year contract extension with linebacker Jahlani Tavai.

Tavai will reportedly earn up to $4.4 million over the two years added to his deal. ESPN’s Mike Reiss further reported that the contract extension also includes an $850,000 signing bonus. The signing bonus proration will account for $283,000 of additional cap space for 2022. The team must also account for $100k in incentives from the old deal in relation to the salary cap.

The 26-year-old began his NFL career as a second-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions in 2019. While he showed flashes of the prowess he showed at the University of Hawaii. However, Detroit believed that his downs outweighed the ups, and released him after two seasons in September 2021. In total, Tavai appeared in 31 games for the Lions.

New England signed Tavai to their practice squad shortly after his release. In less than one month, the Pats signed him to the 53-man roster. Since that time, he has been a part of the team’s active roster, appearing in 24 total games.

In 2022, Tavai has played in all 11 games for the Patriots while taking part in 52.4 percent of New England’s defensive plays; the second highest playing-time total among the team’s off-ball linebackers. He trails only team captain Ja’Whaun Bentley at 74.8 percent. He has registered 38 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits. He also remains a stalwart on the Pats’ special teams alignments, having taken 210 snaps in the kicking game.

Throughout his time in New England, Tavai has continued to impress his coaches, as well as fans and media alike, with his dedication and versatility. In October, coach Bill Belichick praised the Hawaii product for his ability to fill a notable role in the Patriots defense.

“Overall, he kind of has that skill set to play on the end of the line, play off the line, has some pass rush ability,” Belichick said of Tavai. “[Jahlani] plays on all four phases of the kicking game. He’s a pretty versatile player and can plug into a lot of different spots which is helpful, because not everybody can do that or has to be able to do that. But, somebody has to be able to do it. He kind of fits that. He's got good size, runs pretty well, got good playing strength, and he's smart.”

Despite originally being slated to enter unrestricted free agency in March, Tavai is now under contract with the Patriots through 2024.

The Patriots are set to welcome the Buffalo Bills to the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium for a Week 13 matchup. The game will be a pivotal one for New England as it attempts to remain in the AFC playoff picture.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here