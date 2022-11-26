Patriots Snap Counts vs. Vikings: Who Went Distance For New England?

Following their 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12 at U.S. Bank Stadium, the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their performance.

Having turned in a performance which featured both promising and disappointing moments on both sides of the ball, there are plenty of areas in which the Pats will seek improvement.

While game-film analysis will be the main focus, a look at playing time may assist the team in helping devise effective strategies moving forward.

Here is a look at the Patriots offensive and defensive snap counts, along with some possible insight on New England’s future game-planning.

OFFENSE

On offense, the Pats overall snap count was 55 against the Vikings.

Quarterback Mac Jones went wire-to-wire in Minneapolis, completing 72 percent of his passes (28 of 39) for a career-high 382 yards to go with two touchdowns. The 24-year-old clearly had his best performance of the season and provided optimism for his ability to lead the Patriots offense moving forward. However, Jones is still making some questionable decisions in clutch moments that continue to be a cause for concern. New England failed to score a touchdown on three visits to the Vikings red zone and converted only 3 of 10 opportunities on third down. Jones and the Pats offense need to be better down the stretch to remain in the playoff hunt.

The offensive line starting five remained intact for all 55 of the team’s snaps; putting out their best effort in quite some time. Collectively, the unit enjoyed a solid night in pass protection, yielding just a 28.6 percent pressure rate against a stout Vikings defensive front. Right tackle Yodny Cajuste particularly stood out, having allowed just two quarterback hurries in what was his best outing to date.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson was the unquestioned lead back, taking 45 snaps from the backfield. The second-year rusher carried the ball seven times for 36 yards, yet set career highs in receptions (nine) and receiving yards (76). Damien Harris was limited to 11 snaps, after leaving the game early in the third quarter with a thigh injury.

Despite entering the game as ‘questionable’ with a lingering knee ailment, DeVante Parker led all receivers by participating in 47 offensive plays. Fellow wideout Nelson Agholor took 43 snaps, logging one touchdown, but missing a crucial grab late in the fourth quarter. Top option Jakobi Meyers was limited to just 16 snaps due to a first-quarter shoulder injury, from which he returned in the second-half.

Hunter Henry returned to his role as New England’s alpha tight end, having seen the field for 71 percent of New England’s offensive plays. Henry finished the game with three catches for 63 yards and one touchdown. However, his performance will largely be overshadowed by the game’s most controversial moment. Fellow tight end Jonnu Smith went without a catch on just 16 offensive snaps.

DEFENSE

On defense, the Pats overall snap count was 69 against the Vikings.

Safety and team captain Devin McCourty was the only defender to play all 69 snaps, finishing the day with seven total tackles. Kyle Dugger saw the field for 50 plays and struggled while defending Vikings’ tight end T.J. Hockenson, as well as when assisting on coverage against wideout Justin Jefferson. Adrian Phillips played 36 snaps out of the star position, while Jabrill Peppers took 26 in the box.

While Jalen Mills led all cornerbacks by taking 63 snaps, Jonathan Jones stoood out above the rest by logging seven total tackles, three passes-defensed and an interception of Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins, which he returned for 55-yards. Still, the Pats top option on the perimeter struggled to contain Jefferson, who torched the Pats for 139 yards and one touchdown. Myles Bryant was present for 32 plays in the slot, yielding a costly third-down completion and a penalty in the second half. Rookie Jack Jones struggled in coverage only saw 28 downs on 41 percent of the Pats preventive plays.

New England’s defensive front continued their proficiency in defensing the run by holding the Vikings collectively to 57 rushing yards. Lawrence Guy (50 snaps) and Davon Godchaux (46 snaps) helped to keep Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook silent for most of the night. Defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. led all lineman with 60 snaps in both run defense and pass rush duties.

Linebacker Matthew Judon saw the field for 87 percent of the Pats defensive plays, yet failed to record a sack. while Ja’Whaun Bentley (56 snaps) once again aligned all over the field, demonstrating strong communication and leadership. Jahlani Tavai made the most of his 31 snaps, as he continues to emerge as a defensive playmaker. Third-year linebacker Josh Uche registered New England’s only sack of the day in just 17 snaps. Raekwon McMillan (23) Anfernee Jennings (16) and Mack Wilson (15) rounded out the Pats linebackers corps against the Vikings.

The Patriots must now turn their attention to the Buffalo Bills (8-3) as they prepare for the first of two meetings between the division rivals. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thurs. Dec. 1 from Gillette Stadium.

