Patriots-Raiders Injury Report: Joe Cardona Snaps Back?

The Patriots top two options at wide receiver remain sidelined while in concussion protocol.

The New England Patriots penultimate injury and practice participation report for Week 15 remained largely unchanged from its Wednesday evening predecessor.

However, the Pats did provide a positive update on the status of their long snapper.

New England continues to prepare for its matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium.

With their second day on the Dick Tomey practice fields on the University of Arizona’s campus now in the books, here is Thursday evening’s full report, along with some potential implications for both teams.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (7-6)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE



CB Jack Jones, Knee

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle

OL Isaiah Wynn, Foot

WR Jakobi Meyers, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

T Yodny Cajuste, Calf/Back

RB Damien Harris, Thigh

CB Jalen Mills, Groin

FULL PARTICIPATION

LS Joe Cardona, Ankle

What it means for New England:

After first appearing on Wednesday’s report as limited with an ankle injury, Cardona was upgraded to full participation status on Thursday.

The 30-year-old has been the Patriots’ long snapper since being drafted by the team in the fifth round in 2015. During that span, the former Navy Midshipman has never missed any playing time, appearing in 139 straight regular season and playoff games for New England.

With Cardona’s injury status uncertain, the Pats signed free agent long snapper Tucker Addington. The 25-year-old appeared in 48 games during his career at Sam Houston State. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 USFL supplemental draft earlier this year, and also spent time on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad in October.

Addington, who has previously worked out the team in October, was apparently added for emergency depth. However, Cardona’s full participation indicates that he should be good-to-go for Sunday.

Wide receivers Jakobi Meyers (concussion) and DeVante Parker (concussion), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and rookie cornerback Jack Jones were all absent once again absent on Thursday, putting their collective status for Sunday in serious doubt.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (5-8)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

G Alex Bars, Knee

CB Rock Ya-Sin, Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Andrew Billings, Fibula

G/T Jermaine Eluemunor, Oblique / Wrist

RB Josh Jacobs, Quad / Hand

LB Denzel Perryman, Hip

FULL PARTICIPATION

G Dylan Parham, Knee

CB Sam Webb, Illness

DE Malcolm Koonce, Knee

What it means for Las Vegas:

Cornerback Rock-Ya Sin was a non-participant for the second straight day with a knee injury. He has not played since his premature exit from the Raiders 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 4. The Temple university product has compiled 45 total tackles and seven passes-defensed in 2022. If he is unable to suit up for Sunday’s game, cornerback Sam Webb will likely get the start in his place. Webb was upgraded to a full participant while fighting an undisclosed illness.

Perhaps the most impactful listing on Las Vegas’ report is running back Josh Jacobs. The Raiders top rusher (quadriceps/hand) has been a limited participant at practice for the past two days. However, the team is expecting him to be ready to play against the Patriots this weekend. Jacobs has carried the ball 269 times for 1,402 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

