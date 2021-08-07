Patriots LB Raekwon McMillan out for season with torn ACL; Team Signs Cassh Maluia

The New England Patriots are entering the 2021 season with a significantly upgraded depth chart at linebacking. However, they will do so without one of their most-promising free agency additions.

As first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, linebacker Raekwon McMillan suffered a torn ACL during practice on Tuesday, August 3, the team’s first day of padded practices. As such, he will miss the 2021 NFL Season.

McMillan was a second-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He spent two seasons in Miami, before joining the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. During that time, he played 45 games, making 32 starts and compiling 204 total tackles and 9 tackles for loss.

The 25-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in March, and was expected to compete for a depth spot on the team’s linebacking. McMillain was enjoying a solid camp performance, routinely applying pressure to the quarterback and providing stout coverage in his assignments.

McMillan also suffered a similar injury during training camp as a rookie. He tore his right ACL in the Dolphins’ preseason opener in 2018 Per Rapoport, McMillan’s tear this year is in his left knee.

To fill McMillan’s roster spot, the Patriots have re-signed linebacker Cassh Maluia. The 22-year-old was drafted by New England in the sixth Round (204th overall Selection) in the 2020 NFL draft out of Wyoming. He played in nine games with the Patriots last season, before being cut by the team in March. If relied upon to be an asset only at the linebacker position, Maluia might be a long shot to secure a roster spot. However, his speed and short-area movement skills may make him a special teams asset.

Maluia joins Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Matthew Judon, Brandon King, Harvey Langi and rookie Ronnie Perkins on New England’s linebackers depth chart. Terez Hall remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, while rookie Cameron McGrone has been placed on the non-football-injury (NFI) list.