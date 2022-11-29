As New England Patriots fans can proudly boast, few players in NFL history know more about winning than Tom Brady.

But the iconic QB also knows a thing or two about losing.

As Brady shared on the latest episode of his "Let's Go! Podcast," losing is painful ... but there is worse than even that ...

“Look, losing is hard for all of us, but I’d rather lose and play than not play at all,” Brady said.

The Bucs, despite the pedigreed leadership of the 45-year-old QB, are struggling in the lowly NFC South. They most recently blew a fourth-quarter lead and lost to the Browns in overtime.

Tampa Bay is now 5-6 ... but remains tied for first place in the division.

But those six losses ...

“I love playing,'' he said. "I love competing. I love trying to be a little bit better every day. I love going out there with a sense of purpose to try to get better. And ultimately, I love trying to play at a championship level for my teammates. …

“And obviously there’s challenges every year,'' noted Brady, who this season has dealt with his own "un-retirement'' and now a divorce from Gisele. "Everybody has unique challenges, you know, on and off the field. You work as hard as you can with the circumstances that are presented before you. ...''

So the "fight,'' as he put it, continues.

But, Brady added, losing feels "like your soul is being sucked out of you.''

