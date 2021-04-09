Hightower Starts Cancer Fundraising Effort

New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower announced on Twitter a fundraising campaign to honor fans fighting cancer

Dont'a Hightower is looking to raise $100,000 for cancer research, and he's using his platform to deliver.

The Patriots linebacker tweeted Friday that everybody who donates $5 will be included in the drawings for giveaways, including game tickets, autographed items and surprise FaceTimes, among other things.

The donations will go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in the names of two Patriots fans.

"If each of my followers gave $5, we'd raise $2.3 million dollars," Hightower tweeted. "At the minimum, let's raise $100,000 so that we can honor two special Patriots Fans with a $50,000 mission portfolio for cancer research in their name."

Hightower also asked his 98.2K followers to indicate if they know someone battling cancer so he can find a way to honor them.

Hightower is expected back for the 2021 season after opting last year following the birth of his child in July.

The 2012 first-round pick out of Alabama could be the most important addition from the 2020 team. Hightower will be looking to pick up where he left off in 2019 when he was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career.

That year, Hightower had 5.5 sacks and a career-high four passes defensed.

Hightower also made the Pro Bowl for his performance in the 2016 season.