Patriots 'Other' Pass-Rusher Draws Praise From Peers, Bill Belichick

FOXBORO — New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche is experiencing somewhat of a renaissance in what has otherwise been a discordant season for the team.

Through 10 games played in 2022, the third-year Michigan product has already amassed career-highs in total tackles (19, five of which went for loss), quarterback hits (seven) and seven sacks. Ranking only behind fellow linebacker Matthew Judon (13 sacks), Uche has become quite the formidable pass-rush threat.

Despite a largely lackluster effort by the Pats in their 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 13, Uche turned in one of the team’s only standout performances. The 24-year-old compiled seven total tackles, one forced fumble, three hits on Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen and two sacks, while playing on 43 percent of the Pats defensive plays.

Not only did Uche’s showing impress his Patriots coaches and teammates, he also caught the attention of New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan. The 12-year veteran highlighted one of Uche’s plays for his Cam’s Corner series on The 33rd Team.

“Josh Uche’s got that sauce now,” Jordan said. “He’s coming off the edge and, I mean, they were playing the Bills, but he looked like Von Miller from the Bills with that patinated ghost [move] that he has.”

As a former All Pro, and seven-time Pro-Bowler, Jordan is well-versed in the art of pursuing the quarterback. In comparing the Pats young linebacker to Miller (one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers), he is providing Uche with a great deal of praise, as well as putting him on the map among his peers.

“I mean, [Josh] Uche gets off the ball and he’s blazing off the line," Jordan said. "He’s able to dip his inside shoulder below the left tackle’s targeted punch. Uche is too fast, too athletic. He’s able to slip underneath, eliminating that space and then he brings it back up with a rip for a big sack, forced fumble to help his D-line get it.”

Despite being one of the most highly-touted Patriots' rookies in 2020, Uche’s 2021 season did not exactly live up to expectations. His placement on injured reserve in mid-November (resulting from an ankle injury) stalled a season in which he had been used sporadically. In eight games this season, Uche recorded three sacks, four quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and 12 tackles [four, for loss] as a rotational edge rusher.

Still, Uche has used his speed, athleticism and system savvy to become a factor in the Patriots defense. While his growth has been notable, he continues to develop the skill set to play on the line in the Patriots’ 5-1 looks as well as their 4-2 and 4-3 alignments and also move back if they run a more traditional 3-4.

Unsurprisingly, Uche’s progress has caught the eye and earned the respect of coach Bill Belichick, who praised the linebacker for allowing his accessibility to work to his advantage.

“I think the biggest thing for Josh this year has just really been his availability,” Belichick told reporters via video conference on Wednesday. “Josh is a good athlete. He has good speed off the edge and good pass rush techniques. But, you build that through timing, consistency and running games. He's done that since he's been here, but this year he's been able to do it on a more consistent basis in practice, in training camp, and really build that continuity … which has carried over into higher production and more opportunities.”

Uche and the Patriots hope to cultivate and increase those opportunities when they return to the practice fields on Thursday. The Pats will continue their preparations for their Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Monday night Dec. 12. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

