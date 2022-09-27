Patriots QB Mac Jones To Seek Second Opinion On Injured Ankle

FOXBORO — As New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones begins the process of recovering from an ankle injury which is expected to keep him out of action for ‘multiple weeks,’ he is apparently keeping all options on the table … including a second opinion.

Just one day removed from his initial MRI revealing a severe high ankle sprain, suffered during Sunday’s 37-26 Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium, Jones will consult with Dr. Martin O’Malley of New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery.

O’Malley has a robust and distinguished resume when it comes to traveling professional athletes. In addition to specializing in foot and ankle injuries, he is also the team doctor for the Brooklyn Nets of the National Basketball Association. O’Malley has also worked as a team physician for USA Basketball and the athletic department at Iona University. As for athletes on the pro-level gridiron, he has done consulting work for the New York Giants, as well as having performed ankle surgery on ex-Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson earlier this year.

While the second-year quarterback has been non-committal regarding his treatment options, multiple reports have suggested that Jones remains undecided on the method by which his injury will be treated and whether or not he will undergo surgery.

During a Thursday morning guest appearance on the Loeked On Patriots podcast, sports medicine physician Dr. Jessica Flynn expressed her belief that both Jones and the Patriots medical staff will act in the best interest of the athlete, which may include seeking O’Malley’s opinion as a cautionary measure.

“Mac [Jones] should consider all options,” Flynn said. “I believe that the Patriots medical staff will also look at the athlete and what is best for him, rather than the team. That is how we hope every medical team in the NFL is treating their players.”

Depending on the degree of his injury’s severity, the expectation is that Jones will eventually return to the field at some point during the 2022 season. The question, of course, is ‘When?’

Typical recovery times for an ankle injury, classified as ‘severe’ range from six-to- eight weeks. Dr. O’Malley’s opinion may be a key factor in the decision which Jones is expected to make within the next few days.

In the meantime, the Patriots are expected to turn to veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer. Fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe will likely be elevated to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart until Jones’ return.

The Patriots will begin preparations for their Week 4 showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Wednesday, when they hit the practice fields for the first time since Jones’ injury. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m ET from Lambeau Field.

