Patriots Captain Matthew Slater on Future: 'Only Lord Knows'

Slater has spent his entire NFL career with the New England Patriots and is one of eight leftovers from the 2008 NFL Draft.

The New England Patriots' playoff hopes might not be the only cherished Foxboro staple that departs on Sunday.

If the Patriots fall to the Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS), it could mark the final Foxboro excursion for long-tenured Flying Elvis helmet wearer Matthew Slater. The 37-year-old special teams standout's latest one-year deal is set to end after this season and he has made it clear he has no interest in playing elsewhere, which hints that retirement is undoubtedly one of his options.

Slater is certainly thinking of prospects down in Florida ... but they're all wearing aquamarine.

“I’m just trying to stay in the moment,” Slater said as Miami preparation began, per NESN. “Only the good Lord knows what’s in store for me beyond this very hour, so for me, it’s just to try to stay in the moment, enjoy the opportunity that I have. I know my opportunities are fleeting as an advanced-aged football player, but I’m thankful to be a part of this team.

“I’m thankful for another opportunity to come out and play at Gillette Stadium, and I’m going to try to make the most of it. Whatever happens after that, we’ll see, but I’m excited and thankful for this opportunity.”

No one on the New England roster is used to Foxboro's turf than Slater, who will dress for his 222nd Patriots game on Sunday (second only to Tom Brady's 285). While officially listed as a receiver, Slater has become renowned for his coverage on special teams, earning 181 tackles and 10 Pro Bowl nominations since arriving as a fifth-round pick in the 2008 draft (one of eight players still active from that season's selections).

It appears that the Patriots have found a successor for Slate's special teams happenings: undrafted rookie Brenden Schooler has 13 tackles and two fumble recoveries in his first year with the team.

Upon re-upping with New England over the spring, Slater cited unfinished business both on and off the field as his primary reasons for returning.

"My family and I are passionate about the ways that we give back. We're passionate about building relationships in the community, helping others around us, and doing it the right way," Slater said on the team's official site at the time. "I think with the responsibility of playing in this league for 15 years, you incur other responsibilities off the field. I'm trying to be a good steward of the opportunities and responsibilities that the Lord has given me and make sure that I do everything in His name, for His love, and for His people."

In addition to temporarily dodging rumors about his departure, Slater also took the time to defend quarterback Mac Jones from accusations of dirty play, claiming that the Jones that "narratives" have created is "not the person I know."

“People are going to interpret events the way that they interpret them," Slater declared, per Mass Live. "I think we can’t concern ourselves too much with that because whatever we say is not going to change what people think or say about any particular player on this team."

“That’s our quarterback. I have a lot of respect for him. I support him. I think he tries to play the game the right way.”

