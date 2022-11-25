Patriots at Vikings: Live Thanksgiving Game Log

After thrillers in Detroit and Dallas, we hope you saved room for a Minnesota-based dessert that'll be anything but a no-rough-stuff type of deal.

The Thanksgiving nightcap features an interconference competition of contenders, as the New England Patriots (6-4) will head north to battle the Minnesota Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Each side is trending in opposite directions after the events of Week 11: the Patriots captured their third win in a row through a jaw-dropping 10-3 victory over the New York Jets, one earned through Marcus Jones' 84-yard punt return for a score in the final seconds. Meanwhile, the Vikings (8-2) saw a seven-game winning streak come to an end at home, as they were dismantled to the tune of a 40-3 shellacking at the hands of the Cowboys.

This will be the 14th all-time meeting between the Patriots and Vikings, the former leading 9-4 in the prior get-togethers. New England has won each of the last five, the last being a 24-10 win at Gillette Stadium in December 2018. This will also be the Patriots' first-ever visit to U.S. Bank Stadium, their last visit to Minneapolis (a 30-7 win in September 2014) being staged on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

Keep it here for updates from Minneapolis all night. Live updates will commence shortly after kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

The Patriots have won the toss and have elected to defer. Minnesota will begin with the ball.

Minnesota returns the opening kickoff to its own 20.

After consecutive Kirk Cousins passes to Johnny Mundt and Justin Jefferson, as well as a 15-yard facemask penalty against the defense, the Vikings have reached New England territory.

Two Adam Thielen receptions, one from the arm of Jefferson via trickery, have placed Minnesota in the New England red zone.

TOUCHDOWN VIKINGS: From seven yards out, Cousins finds Justin Jefferson for the first score of the game. Greg Joseph's extra point is good. 10:40 to go in the 1st, Vikings 7, Patriots 0

After a touchback, New England starts at its own 25.

The Patriots require one play to enter enemy territory, as Mac Jones finds Jakobi Meyers for a 26-yard gain on the latter's diving catch.

TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS: Jones finds Nelson Agholor for a 34-yard touchdown reception. The game is tied after Nick Folk's extra point. 8:21 to go in the 1st, Patriots 7, Vikings 7

Shaken up after his first catch, Jakobi Meyers has entered the Patriots' medical tent on the sideline.

Minnesota will start its next drive at its own 21.

Meyers has gone to the locker room for further examination.

Minnesota goes three-and-out, the final stop coming via a Jonathan Jones pass breakup.

Following a punt, New England will take over at its own 14-yard-line with 6:44 remaining in the first.

Per NBC's Melissa Stark, Meyers has been taken to the x-ray room.

New England goes three-and-out and punts. Minnesota takes over at its own 43 with 5:27 remaining in the first quarter.

Minnesota quickly enters New England territory via a defensive holding penalty.

Jonathan Jones' interception gives the Patriots the ball back and a lengthy runback places them at the Minnesota 17 with 3:28 remaining.

FIELD GOAL PATRIOTS: New England goes three-and-out but Folk's 34-yard field goal gives them their first lead of the night. 1:28 to go in the 1st, Patriots 10, Vikings 7

Minnesota returns the ensuing kickoff to its own 16.

The Vikings end the first quarter on a 14-yard pass to TJ Hockenson, who picks up a first down at his own 33.

END OF THE 1ST: Patriots 10, Vikings 7

SECOND QUARTER

The Vikings each New England territory, as Jefferson's 21-yard reception gets them to New England's 42.

Minnesota is in the red zone after Cousins finds Dalvin Cook for six to the Patriots' 14 on a three-yard third down.

FIELD GOAL VIKINGS: With further progress pushed back by a holding penalty, Joseph's 30-yard field goal ties the game. 8:29 to go in the 2nd, Patriots 10, Vikings 10

A 46-yard runback for last week's hero Marcus Jones sets the Patriots up at their own 49.

The Patriots immediately enter Minnesota territory on Rhamondre Stevenson's 14-yard run.

FIELD GOAL PATRIOTS: A 46-yard field goal from Folk gives the Patriots the lead back. 5:41 to go in the 2nd, Patriots 13, Vikings 10

Following a touchback, the Patriots will take over at their own 25.

Facing a third down at their own 28, the Vikings get a first down in Patriots territory on a leaping grab by Justin Jefferson, which goes for 37 yards.

Consecutive passes to Jefferson and Hockenson set the Vikings up inside the Patriots' 10.

At the two-minute warning, the Vikings have second-and-goal at the one-yard-line.

TOUCHDOWN VIKINGS: Cousins finds Hockenson for a one-yard scoring pass via play-action. Joseph's extra point is no good. 1:30 to go in the 2nd, Vikings 16, Patriots 13

Following a touchback, New England will start at its own 25. Jakobi Meyers has returned to the game.

A 22-yard yard throw to Hunter Henry puts New England in Minnesota territory at the 48. Patriots call their second timeout.

Consecutive throws to DeVante Parker set the Patriots up at Minnesota's 18. New England calls its final timeout with 24 seconds remaining.

A 13-yard completion to Agholor places the Patriots five yards from the end zone. They have second-and-goal with eight seconds remaining after a spike.

FIELD GOAL PATRIOTS: With six seconds remaining and no timeouts, the Patriots take a field goal, with Folk scoring from 23 yards out. 0:03 to go in the 2nd, Patriots 16, Vikings 16

Minnesota kneels on both the kickoff and its only play of the final drive before halftime.

HALFTIME: Patriots 16, Vikings 16

THIRD QUARTER

Following a touchback, New England will start on its own 25.

A third-down pass to Meyers from midfield puts New England in Minnesota territory.

TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS: A 37-yard hook-up between Jones and Hunter Henry gives the Patriots the lead back. Folk's extra point is good. 10:54 to go in the 3rd, Patriots 23, Vikings 16

TOUCHDOWN VIKINGS: Kene Nwangwu takes back the subsequent kickoff 97 yards for a score to retie the game. Joseph's extra point is good. 10:41 to go in the 3rd, Patriots 23, Vikings 23

Following a touchback, the Patriots begin at their own 25.

