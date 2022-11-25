Patriots Can't Cover Moss-Like Justin Jefferson in Loss at Vikings: Live Thanksgiving Game Log

The New England Patriots can't cover Justin Jefferson.

That's a jump-out aspect of what happened in the Pats' 33-26 loss at Minnesota on Thanksgiving, as they gave up nine catches on 11 targets for 139 yards and one touchdown to Minnesota’s star receiver.

By the numbers, that's Randy Moss-like. Indeed, Jefferson (nine catches for 139 yards and a TD here) just jumped above ex-Patriot and Viking Randy Moss to set the NFL record for receiving yards in a player’s first three seasons. ... and it's a bit stunning because the Patriots secondary has generally been good at controlling this level of wideout.

Also stunning?

“He’s not the only good receiver we’re going to see this year,” head coach Bill Belichick said after the game.

Ah, the game. Here's how it all unfolded over the course of Thanksgiving night ...

The Thanksgiving nightcap features an interconference competition of contenders, as the New England Patriots (6-4) will head north to battle the Minnesota Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Each side is trending in opposite directions after the events of Week 11: the Patriots captured their third win in a row through a jaw-dropping 10-3 victory over the New York Jets, one earned through Marcus Jones' 84-yard punt return for a score in the final seconds. Meanwhile, the Vikings (8-2) saw a seven-game winning streak come to an end at home, as they were dismantled to the tune of a 40-3 shellacking at the hands of the Cowboys.

This will be the 14th all-time meeting between the Patriots and Vikings, the former leading 9-4 in the prior get-togethers. New England has won each of the last five, the last being a 24-10 win at Gillette Stadium in December 2018. This will also be the Patriots' first-ever visit to U.S. Bank Stadium, their last visit to Minneapolis (a 30-7 win in September 2014) being staged on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

Keep it here for updates from Minneapolis all night. Live updates will commence shortly after kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

The Patriots have won the toss and have elected to defer. Minnesota will begin with the ball.

Minnesota returns the opening kickoff to its own 20.

After consecutive Kirk Cousins passes to Johnny Mundt and Justin Jefferson, as well as a 15-yard facemask penalty against the defense, the Vikings have reached New England territory.

Two Adam Thielen receptions, one from the arm of Jefferson via trickery, have placed Minnesota in the New England red zone.

TOUCHDOWN VIKINGS: From seven yards out, Cousins finds Justin Jefferson for the first score of the game. Greg Joseph's extra point is good. 10:40 to go in the 1st, Vikings 7, Patriots 0

After a touchback, New England starts at its own 25.

The Patriots require one play to enter enemy territory, as Mac Jones finds Jakobi Meyers for a 26-yard gain on the latter's diving catch.

TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS: Jones finds Nelson Agholor for a 34-yard touchdown reception. The game is tied after Nick Folk's extra point. 8:21 to go in the 1st, Patriots 7, Vikings 7

Shaken up after his first catch, Jakobi Meyers has entered the Patriots' medical tent on the sideline.

Minnesota will start its next drive at its own 21.

Meyers has gone to the locker room for further examination.

Minnesota goes three-and-out, the final stop coming via a Jonathan Jones pass breakup.

Following a punt, New England will take over at its own 14-yard-line with 6:44 remaining in the first.

Per NBC's Melissa Stark, Meyers has been taken to the x-ray room.

New England goes three-and-out and punts. Minnesota takes over at its own 43 with 5:27 remaining in the first quarter.

Minnesota quickly enters New England territory via a defensive holding penalty.

Jonathan Jones' interception gives the Patriots the ball back and a lengthy runback places them at the Minnesota 17 with 3:28 remaining.

FIELD GOAL PATRIOTS: New England goes three-and-out but Folk's 34-yard field goal gives them their first lead of the night. 1:28 to go in the 1st, Patriots 10, Vikings 7

Minnesota returns the ensuing kickoff to its own 16.

The Vikings end the first quarter on a 14-yard pass to TJ Hockenson, who picks up a first down at his own 33.

END OF THE 1ST: Patriots 10, Vikings 7

SECOND QUARTER

The Vikings each New England territory, as Jefferson's 21-yard reception gets them to New England's 42.

Minnesota is in the red zone after Cousins finds Dalvin Cook for six to the Patriots' 14 on a three-yard third down.

FIELD GOAL VIKINGS: With further progress pushed back by a holding penalty, Joseph's 30-yard field goal ties the game. 8:29 to go in the 2nd, Patriots 10, Vikings 10

A 46-yard runback for last week's hero Marcus Jones sets the Patriots up at their own 49.

The Patriots immediately enter Minnesota territory on Rhamondre Stevenson's 14-yard run.

FIELD GOAL PATRIOTS: A 46-yard field goal from Folk gives the Patriots the lead back. 5:41 to go in the 2nd, Patriots 13, Vikings 10

Following a touchback, the Patriots will take over at their own 25.

Facing a third down at their own 28, the Vikings get a first down in Patriots territory on a leaping grab by Justin Jefferson, which goes for 37 yards.

Consecutive passes to Jefferson and Hockenson set the Vikings up inside the Patriots' 10.

At the two-minute warning, the Vikings have second-and-goal at the one-yard-line.

TOUCHDOWN VIKINGS: Cousins finds Hockenson for a one-yard scoring pass via play-action. Joseph's extra point is no good. 1:30 to go in the 2nd, Vikings 16, Patriots 13

Following a touchback, New England will start at its own 25. Jakobi Meyers has returned to the game.

A 22-yard yard throw to Hunter Henry puts New England in Minnesota territory at the 48. Patriots call their second timeout.

Consecutive throws to DeVante Parker set the Patriots up at Minnesota's 18. New England calls its final timeout with 24 seconds remaining.

A 13-yard completion to Agholor places the Patriots five yards from the end zone. They have second-and-goal with eight seconds remaining after a spike.

FIELD GOAL PATRIOTS: With six seconds remaining and no timeouts, the Patriots take a field goal, with Folk scoring from 23 yards out. 0:03 to go in the 2nd, Patriots 16, Vikings 16

Minnesota kneels on both the kickoff and its only play of the final drive before halftime.

HALFTIME: Patriots 16, Vikings 16

THIRD QUARTER

Following a touchback, New England will start on its own 25.

A third-down pass to Meyers from midfield puts New England in Minnesota territory.

TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS: A 37-yard hook-up between Jones and Hunter Henry gives the Patriots the lead back. Folk's extra point is good. 10:54 to go in the 3rd, Patriots 23, Vikings 16

TOUCHDOWN VIKINGS: Kene Nwangwu takes back the subsequent kickoff 97 yards for a score to retie the game. Joseph's extra point is good. 10:41 to go in the 3rd, Patriots 23, Vikings 23

Following a touchback, the Patriots begin at their own 25.

Stevenson gains of 19 (through the air) and eight (on the ground) push the Patriots past midfield.

Jones' long-ball to Parker nets 40 yards and sets the Patriots up at Minnesota's 7.

On third-and-goal, Henry scores again, the six-yard tally putting the Patriots back ahead. The play is under review.

FIELD GOAL PATRIOTS: Henry's touchdown reception is ruled an incompletion, but Folk earns his fourth field goal of the night from 25 yards out. 6:43 to go in the 3rd, Patriots 26, Vikings 23

The Vikings take the ensuing kick to their own 17.

After making it to the cusp of midfield thanks in part to a 15-yard defensive facemask penalty, Cousins finds Jalen Reagor for 25 yards, putting them in New England territory at the 26.

New England calls its first timeout with 2:46 left in the third.

A seven-yard pass to Adam Thielen not only picks up a first down but puts Minnesota in New England territory.

Myles Bryant is flagged for a personal foul after a late hit on Thielen. Minnesota gets 1st-and-10 at the 11 after the half-distance to the goal penalty.

Minnesota will have an eight-yard second to work with inside the Patriots 10 when the fourth quarter begins.

END OF THE 3RD: Patriots 26, Vikings 23

New England picks up a crucial sack, with Josh Uche dropping Cousins back at the 18.

FIELD GOAL VIKINGS: After a third-down incompletion, Joseph boots a 36-yard field goal to reknot the game. 14:07 to go in the 4th, Patriots 26, Vikings 26

Another touchback places the Patriots at their own 25.

Damien Harris is questionable to return with a thigh injury and has gone to the locker room.

The Patriots go three-and-out. Following the punt, Minnesota takes over at its own 29 with 13:06 remaining in regulation.

Avoiding a delay of game on 3rd-and-11, the Vikings use their first timeout at 11:49 to go in the fourth.

Further stifled by a false start, the Vikings go three-and-out as well. On the punt, however, Pierre Strong is flagged five yards for running into the kicker. With four yards to go, it's enough for the first down, allowing the Minnesota drive to continue.

Despite a big hit from Devin McCourty, Justin Jefferson earns a big 36-yard catch to place the Vikings in the red zone at the Patriots' 15.

Minnesota calls its second timeout of the half with 9:40 to go.

TOUCHDOWN VIKINGS: Another big play for the Vikings puts them back ahead, as Thielen's 15-yard scoring grab does the honors. Joseph's extra point is good. 9:34 to go in the 4th, Vikings 33, Patriots 26

Another touchback sets the Patriots up at the 25.

The Patriots go three-and-out, forcing a punt. Following the punt and return, the Vikings take over on their own 35 when the kick goes out of bounds 31 yards away.

A reception and rush for K.J. Osborn allow the Vikings to get by midfield and earn a fresh set of downs.

Following a tackle for a loss by Uche and Mills and an incompletion, the Vikings are forced to punt. Following the kick, the Patriots take over on their own 11 with 4:21 to go in the fourth.

Damien Harris (thigh) has been downgraded to out.

A big gain for Stevenson, picking up 40 yards on a pass, sets the Patriots up at the Minnesota 33 with under four minutes to go.

On the last play before the two-minute warning, Danielle Hunter earns the Vikings' first sack of the day. New England will face 4th-and-16 at Minnesota's 39 when play resumes.

Jones' deep pass to Agholor falls incomplete. The Patriots have two timeouts with 1:54 remaining. Agholor was injured on the play but walked off on his own strength.

After stopping Dalvin Cook for a loss of one, the Patriots opt to let the clock run.

After Cook's two-yard run, the Patriots use their second timeout with 1:10 left.

Cook is stopped for no gain. The Patriots use their final timeout with 1:02 to go.

Marcus Jones takes the punt back 10 yards to the Patriots' 11. There are 53 seconds remaining.

After a sack, the Patriots make it to their own 42 but time runs out.

FINAL: Vikings 33, Patriots 26

END OF GAME.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.