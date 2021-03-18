Pats Notebook: Folk Back, Another New DL, Thuney Tribute, and More

The New England Patriots reportedly agreed to terms with kicker Nick Folk

Free agent kicker Nick Folk was solid for the Patriots last season, and it appears he’s going to return.

Folk will sign a one-year deal with a maximum value of $2.5 million after incentives, according to multiple reports.

The contract reportedly will pay him $1.1 million in guaranteed base salary with a $125,000 signing bonus.

The 36-year-old made 26 of 28 field goals and 30 of 33 extra points in 2020, his second season with New England.

In his career, Folk has made 285 of 350 field goals and 384 of 391 extra points in his 13 seasons. He ranks 35th on the NFL’s all-time list for field goals made.

New England also has kickers Roberto Aguayo and Justin Rohrwasser currently on its roster.

Adams Signs On

The Patriots were also Thursday reportedly going to sign former Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Montravius Adams to a one-year contract worth $2.5 million, according to ESPN.

Adams, who had 1.5 sacks over the past four seasons with the Packers, is the latest in a long list of defensive additions the Pats have made this offseason, including defensive linemen Davon Godchaux and Henry Anderson.

Adams is also the fifth deal the Pats have made with agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Farewell Thuney

The Pats have made a lot of additions in free agency so far, but one player who got away is offensive lineman Joe Thuney. After five seasons with the Pats, Thuney left as a free agent for a five-year contract that could be worth up to $80 million with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Showing there’s no hard feelings, the Pats tweeted a farewell to Thuney on Thursday.

Beau Says Goodbye

Conversely, defensive lineman Beau Allen made it a point to thank the organization on his way out.

The Patriots released Allen this week after he played one season with the team.

Stidham Passing Camp

Jarrett Stidham has become the forgotten Patriots quarterback, but that doesn't mean he's going to work any less hard.

He's apparently organizing a throwing weekend with some teammates in California, according to former Jets quarterback and current ESPN analyst Mark Sanchez.

The plan is for several of the Patriots wide receivers to join Stidham in Southern California for a few days.

Stidham appeared in five games as a backup in 2020 in his second season after being a fourth-round pick in 2019.