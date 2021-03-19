Pats Notebook: Draft Order Finalized, Official Moves, More

The New England Patriots will have 11 picks in the 2021 NFL draft, the second-highest total in the league

The NFL released the official 2021 draft order Friday, and the New England Patriots currently have the second-highest number of picks with 10.

The Patriots have at least one pick in every round at the moment, along with one two additional picks in the fourth round and another in the sixth round.

The Patriots do not have their own third-round pick, which they forfeited as part of their punishment for being found guilty of filming the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline during the 2019 season, but they got the first compensatory pick of 2021 for the free agent loss of Tom Brady. That pick will be the 96th overall.

Four picks involving the Patriots changed hands as the result of the trade that sent tackle Marcus Cannon to the Houston Texans.

In the deal, the Patriots got a fourth-round pick, which is the 122nd overall and originally belonged to the Arizona Cardinals before they traded it as part of the deal that landed them wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The Patriots also got the 188th overall pick in the Cannon trade while giving up the 158th overall pick (in the fifth round) and the 195th overall pick.

Here's the complete rundown:

PATRIOTS 2021 DRAFT PICKS

Round 1 — 15th overall

Round 2 — 46th overall

Round 3 — 96th overall (compensatory pick)

Round 4 — 120th overall

Round 4 — 122th overall (from Arizona through Houston)

Round 4 — 139th overall (compensatory pick)

Round 5 — 177th overall (compensatory pick)

Round 6 — 188th overall (from Houston)

Round 6 — 197th overall

Round 7 — 242nd overall

MAKING THE MOVES OFFICIAL

A whopping 13 Patriots transactions became official Friday, either through the team or the NFL transactions list.

Signed as free agents:

DT Henry Anderson, LB Kyle Van Noy

Signed as unrestricted free agents

DE Montravius Adams, Green Bay; WR Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas; WR Kendrick Bourne, San Francisco; TE Hunter Henry, L.A. Chargers; LB Matt Judon, Baltimore; C Ted Karras, Miami; LB Raekwon McMillan, Las Vegas; DB Jalen Mills, Philadelphia; TE Jonnu Smith, Tennessee

Res-signed as unrestricted free agents

DB Cody Davis, DE Deatrich Wise

Two moves that have yet to become official involved the signing of defensive tackle Davon Godchaux as an unrestricted free agent from Miami and re-signing of unrestricted free agent David Andrews.

FREE AGENT DEPARTURES

Also Friday, two free agent losses became official, with DT Adam Butler signing with Miami and LB Brandon Copeland signing with the Atlanta Falcons.

The remaining Patriots unrestricted free agents including: DB Terrence Brooks, RB Rex Burkhead, WR Damiere Byrd, LB Shilique Calhoun, T Jermaine Eluemunor, C James Ferentz, DT Lawrence Guy, QB Brian Hoyer, CB Jason McCourty, WR Donte Moncrief, DE John Simon and RB James White.

Moncrief reportedly has agreed to terms with the Houston Texans.