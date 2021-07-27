Patriots Place Van Noy, Brown on PUP List

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy and offensive lineman Trent Brown join the list of Patriots to be sidelined to start training camp.

Two New England Patriots expecting to begin their second tour of duty with the team will have to wait a bit longer to return to the field.

On Tuesday, the Patriots placed tackle Trent Brown and linebacker Kyle Van Noy to the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Specific details on either player’s injury were not initially provided.

Players placed on PUP continue to count against the 90-man roster. However, they cannot practice until they are activated, which can happen at any time before roster cuts are made. Should a player if they’re still on PUP at that point they’d have to miss at least the first six weeks of the season.

New England re-acquired Brown via trade with the Las Vegas Raiders in March. After spending one season as a frequent defensive starter for the Miami Dolphins, Van Noy re-signed with the Patriots, after being released by Miami.

Both Brown and Van Noy become the eight and ninth players, respectively, to be placed on PUP. They join quarterback Jarrett Stidham, tight end Dalton Keene, defensive lineman Byron Cowart, linebackers Chase Winovich, Brandon King and Terez Hall, and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Wide receiver Devin Smith had been placed on the list, as well. However, Smith was released by the team on Tuesday.

On July 21, New England placed rookies Rhamondre Stevenson, Cameron McGrone and Joshuah Bledsoe on the non-football injury (NFI) list. The functionality of said list is similar to that of PUP, and can also be activated at any time.

Earlier on Tuesday, tight end Devin Asiasi tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he will be sidelined for the start of camp. As Asiasi is fully vaccinated, he can return when he produces two consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart.