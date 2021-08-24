Jones Improves; Harris, Perkins Collide and More from Patriots Training Camp Impressions: August 24

The Pats rookie quarterback looked more comfortable against the starting defense in Tuesday’s New England Patriots training camp practice.

The New England Patriots returned to the practice field on Tuesday, as they continue to progress toward the 2021 season. Starting tomorrow, the Pats will host the New York Giants for two joint practices on Wednesday, August 25 and Thursday, August 26. On Sunday (August 29), the two teams will face off in East Rutherford, New Jersey for their third and final preseason tilt of 2021.

Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday’s Patriots’ practice:

Roll Call:

QB Cam Newton, WR N'Keal Harry, RB Brandon Bolden, WR Devin Ross, S Malik Gant, LS Brian Khoury, OL RJ Prince, OL Marcus Martin, TE Matt LaCosse, WR Tre Nixon and DL Nick Thurman were absent from Tuesday’s practice.

CB Stephon Gilmore, QB Jarrett Stidham, DL Byron Cowart and LB Terez Hall remain on the physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list.

Rookies LB Cameron McGrone and S Joshuah Bledsoe still continue to be listed on the non-football-injury (NFI) list, and thus were also absent from practice.

CB Myles Bryant and TE Hunter Henry were present, both wearing red, non-contact jerseys.

Mac at One?

With Cam Newton once again absent from practice, Mac Jones was the primary option under center. While the rookie’s performance still had its pluses and minuses, he demonstrated improvement from his Monday showing. Jones worked primarily against the starting defense, going 25-of-32 in 11-on-11 drills. His most impressive throws came against stout coverage, which showcased his ability to find his receiver quickly and accurately. His first came on a strong target to Jonnu Smith with Adrian Phillips in tight coverage. Merely a few players later, Jones found Jakobi Meyers, who made the diving touchdown catch on a deep ball to the back corner of the endzone with Jonathan Jones in coverage.

The 22-year-old did toss two interceptions. The first of which was an errant throw behind receiver Gunner Olszewski. The pass was tipped by cornerback J.C. Jackson, and ultimately intercepted by Devin McCourty. His second pick was more Olszewski’s fault, with Jackson beating the receiver on a slant route.

Overall, Jones would finish the day completing 31-of-40 passes.

Injury Watch: Damien Harris, Ronnie Perkins

Running back Damien Harris collided with linebacker Ronnie Perkins during a tea drill, near the middle of Tuesday’s practice session. While both players were shaken up by the play, Harris seemed to show no negative effects. Perkins, however, was seen limping following the collision.

Let the Collaboration Begin

As previously stated, on Wednesday, August 25 and Thursday, August 26, the Pats will host joint practices with the New York Giants at the Gillette Stadium practice fields. Practices will begin at 10:00 a.m. and are open to the public. These will be the final two days for fans to watch camp practices this season.