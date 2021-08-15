Patriots release TE Wells, WR Hall and LB/TE Berry

The trio of now ex-Pats were not present for Sunday morning’s practice at Gillette Stadium.

With the deadline to trim NFL rosters from 90 to 85 players fast-approaching on Tuesday, August 17 at 4:00pm ET, the New England Patriots have apparently got a jump start on their active player reductions.

According to reports from Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, and Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, New England has parted ways with tight end David Wells, wide receiver Marvin Hall and tight end/linebacker hybrid Rashod Berry.

All three players were absent from Sunday morning’s practice session on the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium.

After a brief stay with New England’s practice squad in 2020, Wells re-signed with the Patriots prior to the start of training camp in July. The 26-year old, who played his college football at San Diego State, had previous stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, after going undrafted in 2018. Wells played three offensive snaps, along with nine special teams snaps in Thursday night’s preseason victory over Washington.

Hall signed with the Patriots in June, after having spent time with stops the Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns. The 28-year-old began his NFL career as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2016 from the University of Washington. As a pro receiver, Hall has caught 37 passes for 772 yards and five touchdowns through 45 career games. Hall played one snap on offense, with some special teams contributions in his preseason Patriots debut.

Berry has been with New England since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2020. The 24-year-old has earned a unique distinction as someone capable of playing both sides of the ball; having done so during his time at Ohio State. He was elevated from the practice squad to appear in three games during his rookie season in New England. As such, he lined up for New England both at tight end and at linebacker/edge rush. Berry played 29 snaps on defense, and 13 snaps on special teams in the Pats’ preseason opener on Thursday.