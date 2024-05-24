Patriots' Best Bounce-Back Candidate for 2024 Revealed by PFF
Last year was filled with several bumps along the road for the New England Patriots, who suffered from multiple injuries and let-downs, which led to this team's 4-13 finish. It was the worst regular season record the franchise has seen since 1992 and made for an ugly, borderline uncomfortable watch for fans to endure on Sundays.
However, there's reason for optimism in 2024. The team has undergone a bit of an overhaul this offseason offensively, which can hopefully bring this unit back on its feet. The Patriots were a bottom-three offense during this past season with an overall sputtering and uninspiring pass and run game, and cannot afford a repeat if this group wants to see strides forward.
Thankfully, the Patriots have some playmakers on the squad to help rebound from 2023, one of which could be running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who will be entering his fourth year pro.
PFF decided to dish which player could be on the rise for the Patriots next season as a potential "bounce-back candidate," where Stevenson was ultimately selected as the guy to watch:
"Stevenson was elite in his first two years, notching offensive grades of 81.1 or better and forcing 32 or more tackles in both seasons. Yet, his 2023 didn’t follow that pattern, possibly because a high ankle sprain ended his year after just 13 weeks. Amid a very thin receiver room and a potential rookie starting quarterback, the Patriots should lean on Stevenson much more heavily as he seeks a better year. Plus, new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt showed a proclivity for running in Cleveland."
Stevenson's 2023 campaign was ultimately cut short, but he still had some solid numbers considering the situation he was dealt. He had 619 rushing yards, averaging just over 50 a game, andbrought in 283 yards receiving, all for a total of four touchdowns. While they aren't stats that jump off the page, a new system led by OC Alex Van Pelt and a rejuvenated offense can add to his prospects.
The Cleveland Browns, Pelt's former team, have held a consistently productive rushing game throughout recent years, and the Patriots could benefit immensely by implementing that into their arsenal.
In 2023, they held down the league's 12th-best rushing attack for yards, mostly without the services of Nick Chubb, and were top six in the NFL the year before with a healthy backfield. A talent Chubb may not be on the roster in New England, but a strong year from Stevenson could be the piece that helps push this offense over the edge in 2024.
Be on the lookout for what could be a monster year for the Patriots back next season.
