Patriots Legend Taking Aim: Loves Bills; Hates Former NFL MVP?

Rob Gronkowski is as savvy at staying relevant as he was as getting open for Tom Brady in New England.

We were accustomed to Rob Gronkowski being consistently open when he played. We're conflicted on his mouth doing the same in retirement.

Last weekend the tight end who won three Super Bowls in Foxboro and is a member of the New England Patriots' "All-Dynasty Team" had the audacity to switch his playoff rooting allegiances to an AFC East rival.

"OK, now I’m retired again, so I wanna bring this back up,'' Gronk said as he recently made an appearance on the "New Heights podcast with fellow NFL players Jason and Travis Kelce. "I’m kind of a Buffalo Bills fan now, again.''

The revelation was made before his buddy Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - his second team following his long stint with the Pats - were being eliminated from the NFL playoffs last Monday night by getting blown out by the Dallas Cowboys.

“Now that I’m not playing no more,'' Gronk said, "I’m like, ‘Dang.’ And I thought about it, how cool that would be to play for the Buffalo Bills."

Gronk might be redeeming himself, however, as now he is taking two-time reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to task for what he perceives as selfish comments. The Green Bay Packers' quarterback this week went on the Pat McAfee Show and said he still believes he can play at "an MVP level."

"Can I play at a high level?" Rodgers said. "Yeah, the highest. I think I can win MVP again in the right situation."



Gronkowski questioned Rodgers' goals: MVPs over Super Bowls?

"I'm totally fine with everything he said, except one major part," Gronk said on the Up & Adams podcast. "And that's the 'MVP again.' It's just that I think, 'I could win another Super Bowl,' and that would have been totally fine. Like, bro, like why are you thinking MVP? Like, don't you want Super Bowls? Like Super Bowls are, I think, five times greater than an MVP award."

Leave it to Gronk to root for the Bills, sack Rodgers ... and leaves us conflicted

