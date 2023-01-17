For the the Buffalo Bills, for years, Rob Gronkowski was an AFC East thorn in their side. But now he's changing sides for the playoffs.

For the Buffalo Bills, for years, Rob Gronkowski was an AFC East thorn in their side.

And now ... "Gronk'' is on their side?

"OK, now I’m retired again, so I wanna bring this back up,'' Gronk said as he recently made an appearance on the "New Heights podcast with fellow NFL players Jason and Travis Kelce. "I’m kind of a Buffalo Bills fan now, again.''

The revelation was made before his buddy Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - his second team following his long stint with the New England Patriots - were being eliminated from the NFL playoffs on Monday night by getting blown out by the Dallas Cowboys.

So, Gronk is cheering for an AFC East team. ... and it's the Bills?

He suggested during the conversation that at one time he was in talks about potentially signing with the Bills ... but that even with that fact in his rear-view mirror, he finds himself now drawn to joining in with "Bills Mafia'' pulling for the team.

Gronkowski moved out of "retirement'' to play for the Buccaneers, and won a Super Bowl there. It was after that time that he apparently considered another "un-retirement'' for second time for the opportunity to join quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills.

Maybe he would've helped this weekend as Buffalo plays host to the Cincinnati Bengals in the postseason. But instead, good vibes will have to do.

“Now that I’m not playing no more,'' Gronk said, "I’m like, ‘Dang.’ And I thought about it, how cool that would be to play for the Buffalo Bills."

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.