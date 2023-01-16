Patriots Offensive Coordinator Search: What's Next for Matt Patricia?

After a dismal season, the New England Patriots are working to replace Matt Patricia as their offensive coordinator, so what will his new role be in 2023?

FOXBORO — Since returning to the New England Patriots in 2021, Matt Patricia’s position with the team has been an enigma. Officially listed as a ‘senior football advisor,’ Patricia has served the team in various specialized roles including calling the offensive plays.

Following a season that saw quarterback Mac Jones statistically decline, along with players questioning New England's game plans, and the fact the Patriots' dropped in ranking to 26th in the NFL in total offense, it is evident that change is needed.

Despite the players' concerns, Bill Belichick maintained complete trust in Patricia, as he is the mastermind that put the long-time defensive coordinator in that offensive play-calling role.

Dating back to training camp, Belichick's decision always felt questionable as Patricia was New England’s steady defensive coordinator and play-caller from 2012 to 2017. In fact, Patricia's primary focus since entering the NFL in 2004 has been on defense.

Albeit he certainly had a share in the offense in Detroit, Patricia posted a 13-29-1 record as the Detroit Lions' head coach. Their scoring offense ranked 25th, 18th, and 20th from 2018-2020.

So with all signs suggesting Patricia should not be an offensive coordinator, what gives?

According to the Patriots' press release, the team will begin the process of interviewing offensive coordinator candidates next week.

While Patriots firings reportedly are unlikely this offseason, there’s a good chance Patricia will be working for New England in some magnitude in 2023.

Perhaps he will go back to his old roots and strictly focus on the offensive line. That would take the pressure and blame off Patricia should the offense struggle next season.

Patricia began his coaching career with the Patriots as an offensive coaching assistant under Belichick in 2004. Although following the departure of assistant offensive line/tight ends coach Jeff Davidson in 2005, Patricia was reassigned as the Patriots' assistant offensive line coach.

Time will tell where Belichick reassigns Patricia, and more importantly, who the next offensive coordinator will be. One thing is certain, Robert Kraft is not pleased with the Patriots not winning a playoff game in four straight seasons.

