Chung Calls It a Career

Safety Patrick Chung, who helped the New England Patriots win three Super Bowl titles in the 2010s, is retiring.

Chung made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday morning.

"I'm in tears writing this but I've decided to hang up my cleats," Chung wrote.

Along with thanking owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and his teammates, Chung mentioned trainers, equipment and video personnel, meal room employees and janitors.

"I love you guys and ladies," he wrote. "Thank you for being the rock to the organization. For cleaning up, feeding, taking care of me for 11 years.

"You will forever be family. But it's time to start a new life. Patriot until I die!!!"

Chung, who will turn 34 in August, had three years left on his contract after signing an extension in May 2020.

He ended up playing 10 of his 11 NFL seasons with the Patriots in two stints, sandwiched around one year with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013.

After the Eagles released him in 2014, Chung returned to New England and started all but three games in the 2014, 2016 and 2018 seasons that ended with the Patriots winning the Super Bowl.

Chung started 12 of the 13 games he played in 2020 and had 51 tackles, his lowest total since 2013, the final year of his first stint in New England.

Chung initially joined the Patriots in 2009 as a second-round pick out of Oregon.

He ended up with 11 career interceptions, including a career-high three in 2010 when he scored his only NFL touchdown on a 51-yard pick-six against the Miami Dolphins.

Chung's retirement announcement comes two days after he had a little fun on Twitter when he wrote he had a big announcement coming, only to follow it up with: "The news is I saved money with liberty mutual. Haha I’ll wait for your comments."