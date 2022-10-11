Pizza to Patriots: Practice Squader's Story Anything But Cheesy

One week you're peddling pizzas, the next you have Pat Patriot on your helmet.

It may sound like a daydream, but it's a full-on reality for Sebastian Gutierrez, one of the newest additions to the New England Patriots' practice squad. Gutierrez, a 24-year-old born in Pasco, WA, was brought aboard last week, at least temporarily ending his tenure at Uncle Maddio's Pizza, which sits just over four miles from the site of his collegiate endeavors at Minot State University. Gutierrez could be well on pace to becoming the latest New England substitute to play into their in-season reclamation, no doubt possessing one of the NFL's most unique origin stories.

A former tight end who shifted to full offensive line duties, Gutierrez appeared in 42 games for the Division II Beavers. He joined up with Uncle Maddio's after spending last spring and summer with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted rookie. When the Broncos cut him in August, Gutierrez returned to Minot, earning part-time work at the pizza parlor he frequented as a Beaver.

Uncle Maddio's owner, Losson Leonard, was shocked to see the six-foot Gutierrez behiind the counter ... briefly believing his manager had hired some security help ... but quickly came to cherish his attitude and progress. Gutierrez was fitting in afternoon and night shifts three nights a week in between his training.

Leonard, hopes he never comes back. Of course, his work ethic has nothing to do with that request.

“I think he’s a great young man and I wish him the best," Leonard told KFYR, Bismark's Fox/NBC affiiliate. "I think he’ll do well. I think once they let him in the door, he’ll never come out, I think he’ll have a great career in the NFL."

"We’re just so happy for him. He’s such a hard worker, he’s a great young man," Leonard further lauded to CNN. "“I told him: ‘Once you get your feet in there, once you get in the door, don’t let them kick you out. Stay in there, stay with it and practice hard.’ ... It’s kind of odd that someone quit working for me and went to work for Bill Belichick. I don’t think a lot of people can say that.”

Gutierrez continues to linger on the practice squad as the Patriots (2-3), fresh off a shutout victory over Detroit, face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

