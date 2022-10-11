FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.

Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination for the three-time Pro Bowler. Yet, the 29-year-old ultimately decided to sign with the eventual Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham, who is currently rehabbing from an ACL injury suffered during Super Bowl LVI, has one of the most fascinating free agents on the market. Along with the Rams, the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and even Beckham’s former team, the New York Giants, have been rumored to be in the most for his services.

However, according to a Tuesday morning report from ESPN, the Pats may be in that conversation, as well.

"New England is worth watching because I'm told it heavily evaluated Beckham's market early in free agency in March," wrote ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

As Michael Corleone would say: “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.”

Though the report clearly identifies Los Angeles as his most likely destination, the mention of New England is likely to rekindle speculation surrounding the Pats involvement. The real question is: Will the dynamic wideout be eager to join the 2-3 Patriots, fresh off a 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 5?

To his credit, when Beckham is dialed in, there are few talents in the league at his position that can match his athleticism and big-play ability. Throughout his nine-year NFL career, Beckham has compiled 7367 yards on 531 catches, 56 of which have gone for touchdowns. His late-season arrival in Los Angeles last season helped him regain his superstar-level form while on the big stage. In the NFC Championship, Beckham caught nine passes for 113 yards in the Rams’ 20-17 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers. Prior to sustaining his injury early in the first half, he had two receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown in L.A.’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Still, even the glitz and glamor of the NFL’s greatest spectacle could not remove the mythical ties between Beckham and the Patriots.

Ahead of that Super Bowl matchup, Beckham admitted he was “very close” to signing with New England after his November release from the Browns. Though a desire to immediately compete for a championship played a role in his eventual decision to join the Rams, the allure of playing for Patriots coach Bill Belichick is something which has intrigued him since he first donned shoulder pads. Talks between the two sides apparently reopened during the free agency period in March 2020, yet ended due to uncertainty over the timetable for Beckham’s recovery.

Conversely, Beckham has earned the respect, as well as the attention of the man he once called ‘a phenomenal coach.’ Prior to the Pats 2019 matchup with the Browns, Belichick called him “an explosive playmaker,” while offering the following insight on his on-field skill set:

“He makes acrobatic catches, good quickness, good after the catch, and he can throw,” Belichick said. “He’s had a couple of passes, as well, so he’s a little bit of a threat to run with the ball or throw it if he gets behind the line of scrimmage. He’s a good player. They use him in a lot of different ways, and he’s one of the many weapons they have.”

Unsurprisingly, Beckham was equally effusive in his praise for Belichick.

“Going against Bill Belichick, this is somebody who I have much respect for,” Beckham told reporters prior to that same 2019 matchup. “Probably talk to him before and after the game. He tells me the same thing every time, he’s like: ‘I hope you enjoy today because there’s not going to be much for you.’ That’s what he’s told me and that’s what he does every single time. It’s just tough. He’s going to coach it up and they’re going to be ready and prepared.”

Beckham is expected to amp up his decision-making process in the coming days, with the hope to decide on a team by November. In order for New England to be a significant suitor for Beckham, they must have a financial plan in place to satisfy his contractual wants. According to Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan, New England currently has $2,383,867 in available cap space. As a result, some creative money management will need to occur in order for the Pats to add Beckham to the Foxboro fold.

Also, working out ‘growing pains’ with a young quarterback such as Mac Jones (or, perhaps Bailey Zappe) may be a bit much to expect. For a receiver with Beckham’s prowess and experience. Should the talented wideout receive less than his share of expected targets, he may quickly become disenfranchised with his new surroundings, even with the presence of Bill Belichick.

Despite the pitfalls of bringing aboard a receiver with a fair amount of questions, the Pats may ultimately decide that signing Beckham is in their best interest. The Pats depth chart at wide receiver currently consists of Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker and Lil’Jordan Humphrey. While that unit is certainly a more-than-serviceable quintet, none possess the immediate star quality of Beckham.

In the final analysis, the thought of Odell Beckham, Jr. in a Patriots uniform might end up being no more than a dream.

Still, there is undeniable talent and potential, which will certainly and rightfully interest the Patriots, should the opportunity arise.

