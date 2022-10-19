Patriots Sign WR Raleigh Webb: Cody Davis Replacement?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots began their Wednesday with the sobering news that special teams standout Cody Davis would miss the remainder of the season.

The 33-year-old suffered a non-contact knee injury while covering a kickoff return in the first half of last Sunday’s 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns.

While replacing Davis will be no easy task, the Pats began that process on Wednesday by signing rookie wide receiver Raleigh Webb from the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad to their active roster. The 24-year old is expected to join the team on Thursday. Patriots Country has learned that Webb has been assigned a stall in New England’s locker room, and is expected to wear number 44.

Webb joined the Ravens as an undrafted rookie out of The Citadel after converting from defensive back to wide receiver. He played in 57 games for the Bulldogs, where he earned first-team All-Southern Conference. He finished his college career with 102 receptions for 2,151 yards and 22 touchdowns, 37 carries for 433 yards and four touchdowns. He also returned 22 kickoffs for 412 yards and one touchdown.

Webb spent the entirety of 2022 training camp and the preseason with Baltimore, who placed him on waivers during final roster cuts in late August. He subsequently signed with the Ravens practice squad, twice serving as a standard elevation. Webb was a game day call-up for the Ravens’ 37-26 win at Gillette Stadium, logging 34 snaps and one tackle on special teams. Listed at 6-2, 204 pounds,

Listed at 6-2, 204 pounds, Webb’s versatile should allow him to find his niche along the Pats coverage units along with special teams captain Matthew Slater and rookie Brendan Schooler. Still, expecting him to be a like-for-like substitution for a seasoned veteran such as Davis is likely to be an exceedingly lofty goal. Davis, who currently leads New England’s special teams in tackles (while ranking third on the unit in the snaps played) was lauded by coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday morning for his contributions to the team on the field.

“You lose that player on five different units,” Belichick said via video conference. “So each unit has its own dynamics. Each unit has its own responsibilities that come with what he does. No team has a player that can replace a player like that. So it would have to be some type of multiples. Nobody can just plug in a guy and get out of Cody Davis what he has given us.”

In addition to adding Webb to the active roster, the Patriots are also reportedly set to sign outside linebacker Ron’Dell Carter to the practice squad. The move comes just one day removed from their release of kicker Tristan Vizcaino.

Carter had worked out for the Patriots in September. The former Rutgers transfer to James Madison has spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers since going undrafted in 2020. The 25-year-old was named FCS All-American and the Colonial Athletic Association’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. The 6-3, 269-pound lineman has appeared in four NFL games.

The Patriots will return to the practice fields on Thursday, as they prepare to host the Chicago Bears on Oct. 24. Their Monday Night Football kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium.

