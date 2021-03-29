Oddsmakers Unmoved by Patriots Moves

The New England Patriots' Super Bowl odds didn't spike after their free agency activity

There's probably not a team in the NFL that added more talent via free agency than the New England Patriots, but what it will mean in 2021 remains to be seen.

When it comes to Super Bowl LVI, all the moves didn't mean a whole lot, at least in the eyes of oddsmakers.

The Patriots' odds to win Super Bowl LVI have not moved one bit since the day after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady won Super Bowl LV, according to BetOnline (@betonline.ag).

New England remains at 25/1, making the Patriots the 10th-biggest favorites behind Kansas City (11/2), Tampa Bay (6/1), Green Bay (12/1), the L.A. Rams (12/1), Buffalo (14/1), San Francisco (14/1), Baltimore (18/1), Cleveland (18/1) and Indianapolis (20/1).

The Patriots are one of 10 teams whose odds stayed the same from Feb. 8.

Among other AFC East teams, Buffalo's odds went from 12/1 on Feb. 8 to its current 14/1, Miami went from 25/1 to 33/1 and the New York Jets went rom 75/1 to 50/1.

Among their many offseason moves, the Patriots signed free agent linebacker Matt Judson, tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, and wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, and re-signed veterans Cam Newton, David Andrews, Kyle Van Noy and Ted Karras.

The one free agency loss of note was that of starting guard Joe Thuney, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.