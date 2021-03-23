Karras Calls Return to Pats an 'Honor'

New England Patriots center Ted Karras is ready to play anywhere in second stint with team

Ted Karras is back with the New England Patriots for a second stint, and he describes the opportunity as "an honor."



“Very grateful for the opportunity," Karras said Tuesday during a Zoom media session. "To have a coach of that stature want you to be on his team for a second time around is an honor, and we're looking forward to working hard to validate that decision.”

Karras rejoined the Patriots last Wednesday as an unrestricted free agent after spending the 2020 season with the Miami Dolphins.

Karras signed a one-year contract with New England, which was the same length of the deal he signed with Miami last offseason.

RELATED: Van Noy, Karras Continue Two-Time Patriots Trend

He said he's better than ever before he starts getting ready for his sixth NFL season.

“I definitely think I've experienced a lot of growth or tried to grow as a leader and as a football player this year," he said. "And I hope that coming back and still remembering a lot of the tenants that I was taught for four years being in this organization I think that I can become even more of a better football player. And it's really exciting to be back in this organization, and it was great to see everyone's face and I'm excited to get down to work the way the Patriots do.”

Karras was a backup for his first three seasons in the NFL before he took over for David Andrews in the 2019 season when blood clot issues sidelined Andrews and Karras started all 16 games for Miami in 2020.

RELATED: Patriots-Miami Connection Continues

Furthermore, he was named a team captain.

Karras said he wasn't thinking back in March 2020 he'd be back with the Patriots one year later.

“When I left, I guess I really wasn't even thinking about it," Karras said. "It's just kind of thinking about the season ahead, but always open to any possibility. I have many great relationships here (and) I feel I left it pretty good. And to come back is very exciting.

"It was a great offer and a chance to come and contribute to one of the best organizations in sports and a great town, and a town we know and love. So we're very excited to come back up to New England and play some football.”

Karras' deal with the Patriots reportedly is worth $3 million with another $1 million in incentives. He could end up making the same as he made in Miami on his one-year, $4 million deal.

When Karras agreed to rejoin the Patriots, he appeared destined to become the starting center, but that changed when Andrews decided to re-sign with the team after testing the free agent market.

"Well, nothing is ever promised in this organization, and I got the opportunity with the contract," Karras said. "And I'm gonna have to earn any role I get, not going to be slated in anywhere. I'm gonna have to fight to contribute on this team and, yes, I'm so happy for David. Great football player, great friend. He’s earned everything in this league. And I'm really excited to play with them, play next to them and work towards winning as many games as we can.

"I'm comfortable with anything. I'll play any position to survive in this league if they'll give me a job. I'm ready to play whatever and working hard to be a contributor on this team.”