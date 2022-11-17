Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Wear Patriots Jerseys For New Movie: WATCH

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski will again wear New England Patriots uniforms in February.

Even if the modern Patriots miss out on Super Bowl LVII this winter, the multiplex will still allow New Englanders to experience that championship feeling thanks to the upcoming movie 80 For Brady. Set to be released by Paramount Pictures on Feb. 3 (nine days before the 57th Super Bowl kicks off in Glendale), the film centers on four senior Patriots fans who make an impulsive trip to Houston to attend Super Bowl LI.

The first trailer was released by Paramount on Thursday.

Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin star as the fans who engage in comedic hijinks in their quest to enter NRG Stadium to witness their idol Brady battle the Atlanta Falcons.

In addition to the eponymous Brady, several other Patriots legends are set to appear in the film. Gronkowski, the subject of Fonda's "sexy fanfiction," appears in the trailer, while Moreno is seen running off with a cardboard cutout of the "cute" Julian Edelman. Though not shown in the trailer, the real Edelman will also appear in the film, as will fellow receiver Danny Amendola.

If anything, Patriots fans can rest assured the film will have a happy ending: the game is best known for New England's erasure of a 28-3 deficit en route to a 34-28 overtime victory. It was the fifth of seven titles for Brady, who earned MVP honors for his role in the comeback. Though Gronkowski did not play due to injury, Ammendola scored a fourth quarter touchdown that narrowed the gap to one possession while a jaw-dropping catch from Edelman kept the equalizing drive alive. Ammendola also caught the two-point conversion toss from Brady that officially forced overtime.

Brady is also serving as an executive producer on the film through his company 199 Productions (referencing the sixth-round pick the Patriots used to draft him in 2000). This is far from Brady's first foray into show business, having previously cameoed in films like "Ted 2" and "Stuck on You" (the latter alongside then-Patriots teammate Lawyer Milloy) and lending his voice to the animated series "Family Guy" and "The Simpsons."

The modern Patriots return to action on Sunday, facing the New York Jets in an AFC East divisional showdown (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

