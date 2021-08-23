Jones, Uche, Bourne and More: Patriots Training Camp Impressions from August 23

Jones gets added reps, defenders want the ball and a veteran kicker returns for Monday’s New England Patriots training camp practice.

The New England Patriots have begun their final full week of 2021 training camp.

The Pats returned to the practice field under partly sunny skies, as they continue to put in the work as they progress toward the 2021 season. With internal team practices set for Monday and Tuesday, the Pats will host the New York Giants for two joint practices on Wednesday, August 25 and Thursday, August 26. On Sunday (August 29), the two teams will face off in East Rutherford, New Jersey for their third and final preseason tilt of 2021.

Here are some of the highlights from Monday’s Patriots’ practice:

Roll Call:

While the most prominent of Monday’s practice absences belonged to Cam Newton, WR N’Keal Harry, RB Brandon Bolden, TE Matt LaCosse, WR Tre Nixon, DB Myles Bryant were also missing from the practice field.

CB Stephon Gilmore, QB Jarrett Stidham, DL Byron Cowart and LB Terez Hall remain on the physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list.

Rookies LB Cameron McGrone and S Joshuah Bledsoe still continue to be listed on the non-football-injury (NFI) list, and thus were also absent from practice.

DL Lawrence Guy, K Nick Folk, LS Joe Cardona, LB Anfernee Jennings, CB Jonathan Jones and LB Josh Uche all returned to the field on Monday.

Tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry each attended practice wearing full pads. Smith was a participant, while Henry was present for the warmup portion only.

The Rookie Rises?

With Cam Newton out, Mac Jones saw a significant increase to his reps, as expected. Jones had a decent day, but struggled with completions a bit more than in past practices. He connected on a few nice throws to Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. He also found Gunner Olszewski (during a 2-minute-drill exercise) on a slant for the touchdown, with cornerback J.C. Jackson providing the coverage. Overall, the 22-year-old finished the day completing 12 of 24 in full-speed organized team drills.

Defense Getting After It

With Mac Jones getting a chance to showcase his talents a bit more on Monday, the Pats defense seemed intent on turning up the pressure. The Pats linebackers and edge rushers made life difficult for the rookie quarterback on Monday, accounting for six ‘would-be- sacks. Making his return to the field after leaving Thursday night’s game in Philadelphia, Uche contributed two sacks on Jones.. Chase Winovich, Harvey Langi, Malik Gant and Henry Anderson each chipped in on ‘sack lunch party in Foxboro on Monday.

Bourne for Moments Like This

By consensus, receiver Kendrick Bourne turned in the day’s most notable catch on a Mac Jones throw. Bourne made a one-handed grab on a dig route during the 2-minute-drill, while being covered by J.C. Jackson. The 26-year-old continues to impress the Pats coaches with his versatility and his athleticism, both of which were on display during Monday’s practice.

Kicking the Habit?

After experiencing a meteoric rise throughout much of camp, undrafted rookie kicker Quinn Nordin may have returned to Earth’s atmosphere last Thursday. Nordin missed a 36-yard field goal and two extra points during the team’s preseason victory over Philadelphia. He would, however, connect on a 24-yarder in the fourth quarter, bouncing back from the adversity. On Monday, incumbent kicker Nick Folk returned to the practice field. During his absence, Nordin had handed the kicking duties. However, on Monday, those responsibilities once again went to Folk. While the 36-year-old had both hits and misses, his immediate return to primary kicking cures seems to indicate that he will be the team’s likely starter to open the season.