Agholor Impressed With Patriots' 'In Your Face' Legacy

New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor shared his thoughts on joining his new team

Although he has a Super Bowl ring from his time with the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles (a fact he’ll probably not want to mention with his new team), wide receiver Nelson Agholor was still impressed by what he found when he arrived at Gillette Stadium days after he agreed to a free agent deal with the Patriots.

“It felt real,” Agholor told Patriots.com about his arrival in Foxboro. “It felt amazing. And I think when you walked in, you realized why this place is so special, as soon as you walked in. So I’m excited to be here.”

He explained what made the Pats’ home give him a special feeling.

“Well, it’s in your face for one," Agholor said. "You get to see the history on the walls, you get to see some of the special players that have played here, and then you kind of see all the championships. It’s kind of a cool feeling."

Agholor will be signing a two-year deal worth a reported $26 million, according to several reports, after playing last season with the Las Vegas Raiders and the previous five seasons with the Eagles.

Pats fans know Agholor well from his nine-catch, 84-yard performance in Super Bowl LII. Now they hope Agholor will combine with the returning players and a massive crop of incoming free agents to help the Pats turn things around after a 7-9 season.

New England has spent approximately $137.5 million in guaranteed money to bring in new talent, including Agholor, linebacker Matthew Judon and tight end Jonnu Smith.

Being part of the 2021 New England free agency class has Agholor beaming.

“It’s a beautiful feeling,” he said.