Source: Son Of Randy - TE Thaddeus Moss Among 5 Patriots Free Agent Workouts

Patriots hopeful Moss, a 24-year-old tight end, was recently released from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.

FOXBORO — From April 2007 through October 2010, the New England Patriots employed one of the most lethal quarterback-receiver combinations in NFL history: Tom Brady and Randy Moss.

Save for the 2008 season (which Brady missed due to a torn ACL), the duo electrified the field, setting numerous scoring records, and nearly leading the Pats to an undefeated championship season in 2007.

Though neither legend would go on to finish his illustrious career in a Patriots uniform, there might be a little New England magic left in the Moss name, after all.

The Pats hosted tight end Thaddeus Moss, son of the legendary Hall-of Fame wideout, for a workout on Tuesday, one of five players in the group, according to a league source.

Moss is perhaps best known for his stellar showing during his junior year at LSU in 2019. The 6-2, 250-pound tight end finished the season with 47 receptions for 570 receiving yards (both school records for tight ends) and four touchdowns. In the 2019 Peach Bowl, Moss caught four passes for 99 yards and scored a touchdown on a 62-yard reception against Oklahoma to help send the Tigers to the National Championship Game against Clemson. In that game, he scored two touchdowns on five receptions for 36 yards.

Moss decided to forgo his senior year at LSU and declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed with Washington as an undrafted rookie free agent, where he would revert to injured reserve for the entirety of the season. The 24-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals in the spring of 2021, in which he spent the entirety of the season on their practice squad. He was released by the Bengals in September after catching four passes for 40 yards in the preseason.

If Moss was to sign with the Patriots, he would be no stranger to the New England area. In addition to the time which his father Randy spent with the Pats, Thaddeus spent one year of his high school career in the region attending Lincoln High School in Rhode Island for his sophomore year.

The Patriots currently employ both Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith at the tight end position on their active roster. Fellow tight ends Matt Sokol and Scotty Washington currently occupy spots on their practice squad

New England currently sits at 1-2 on the season, following a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. The Pats will travel to Wisconsin for a showdown with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 4:25 p.m. ET. 

