After Only 2 Snaps in Miami, Does WR Have Role With Patriots?

It's worth wondering if anyone remotely associated with the New England Patriots would want to be linked to Sunday's listless 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins, especially anyone on offense.

Kendrick Bourne could hardly be blamed. The receiver partook in only two snaps, a career-low in any contest since he entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Bourne managed to be one of the Patriots' offensive silver linings as the second-leading receiver, earning 41 yards on a single reception in the fourth quarter.

Yet, in perhaps a full personification of the Patriots' opening day, one of their brightest spots is surrounded by the biggest and most pressing questions.

Bourne, in the middle portion of a three-year deal worth $15 million, is one of the top, if the top, big-play threats the Patriots have in their arsenal. Yet, he has struggled to get reps in the developing offense that's desperate for big gains in year two of the Mac Jones era. The 41-yard hook-up between Bourne and Jones accounted for the Patriots' biggest gain of the day. True to the afternoon's star-crossed nature, it wound up becoming meaningless: two plays later, Nelson Agholor lost a fumble with circa five minutes remaining in regulation and the Patriots never got the ball back.

It would appear that observers aren't the only ones befuddled by Bourne ... or lack thereof. NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry mentioned that the Patriots he spoke to are "surprised" by his lack of snaps.

Another report, this one from Tom Westerholm of Boston.com, states that Bourne is hardly confused by his lack of snaps. When it comes to looking for someone to blame, he turned to only the closest mirror.

“I’m just not giving the coaches what they need to see. I need to get better on my part," Bourne said. “Disappointed in myself. I could be better. Play better. Practice better. So I think that’s what it takes, just me practicing better so the coaches can trust me more.”

One would think that a head coach like Bill Belichick would embrace and/or commend Bourne for his self-shouldering as the Patriots (0-1) prepare to get back on the right track against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Belichick, however, appears to be keeping his cards closer to the chest than ever.

More curt than usual after one of the most dormant losses of his storied career, Belichick chose not to immediately address the Bourne situation, remarking that the team "did what we thought was best." He offered little clarification in his weekly appearance on WEEI, again remarking that things simply "worked out that way".

Belichick expressed a belief that Bourne would eventually play his way into more minutes ... but clarified that such an offer is open to almost every skill player on the roster.

"He’s a good player," Belichick told host Greg Hill. "I’m sure that he’ll have plenty of opportunities, as all of our skill players will, going forward, so we’ll see how it all plays out.”

Belichick did offer a sliver of individual hope for Bourne, praising the fact he came up big on an afternoon where few, if any others, were doing so on the New England offense.

"I thought ‘KB’ did a great job stepping in there when we needed him. He made a big play for us."

The ultimate question thus becomes what the Patriots will do with Bourne if he's still unable to crack the receiving rotation. Bourne does have a contract that's stable enough for a trade, as shipping him elsewhere would save the Patriots over $3 million in cap space. That'll probably become a more prevalent option if the Patriots continue to sputter, but it's abundantly clear that Bourne wants to keep things rolling in New England and will continue to blame himself if that situation doesn't improve.

Whether he'll not he has a say in changing such a fate remains to be seen.

