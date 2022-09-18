Skip to main content

Patriots S Kyle Dugger Exits vs. Steelers With Knee Injury

New England’s third-year safety has been one of the most tenacious defenders in the team’s arsenal of defenders.

The New England Patriots have begun the second half without one of their most prominent defensive weapons on the field.

Saftey Kyle Dugger has been listed as questionable to return by the team, after failing to some out for the second half with what has been ruled as a knee injury. 

Dugger’s versatility has earned him a spot as a mainstay in the Patriots defensive backfield. The third-year defensive back from Division II Lenoire-Rhyne has been a force at his position when the Pats have used both big nickel (five defensive backs) and dime (six defensive backs) defensive packages. Throughout last season, Dugger saw action alongside Adrian Phillips and Devin McCourty when three safeties were deployed in the secondary. He has been most effective when used against tight ends and receiving backs out of the backfield. 

As such, one of his primary responsibilities this Sunday would presumably be to provide coverage in the middle of the field against Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth. He logged one tackle in the first half. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In Dugger’s absence, free-agent acquisition Jabrill Peppers has earned three total tackles, including a key stop of Pittsburgh running back Jaylen Warren on 3rd and 8 at the Patriots’ 33-yard line. Peppers’ tackle helped hold the Steelers to a 52-yard field-goal attempt by kicker Chris Boswell.

Though Boswell made the field goal, the Pats’ lead was preserved at 10-6 with just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter. 

New England would extend their lead on the ensuing drive, following a Brendan Schooler fumble recovery. Damien Harris found the end zone on a two-yard touchdown run, giving the Pats a 17-6 lead. 

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

In This Article (2)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Mac Jones
News

Harris Finds the End Zone, Patriots Lead 17-6 in Third Quarter: Live Updates

By Connor Zimmerlee
Sep 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
News

Acrobatic Agholor Gives Patriots Halftime Lead Over Steelers

By Mike D'Abate
Patriots QB Mac Jones (10), RB Damien Harris (37)
News

Patriots vs. Steelers Week 2: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm
Jakobi Meyers
News

Patriots WR Questions Offense

By Mike D'Abate
9924D416-9226-48BD-AC58-4A66702AED0F
News

Patriots vs. Steelers: Mac Jones, Najee Harris and Week 2 Inactives

By Mike D'Abate
tomlin belichick
News

Patriots at Steelers: 'Must-Win' for Coach Bill Belichick, Predicts Rob Ninkovich

By Mike Fisher
Patriots QB Mac Jones (10), WR Kendrick Bourne (84)
News

Patriots vs. Steelers: 3 to Watch

By Mike D'Abate
New England Patriots safety Joshuah Bledsoe (24) walks to the practice field at the Patriots training camp at Gillette Stadium.
News

Patriots Roster Moves Ahead Of Showdown With Steelers

By Mike D'Abate