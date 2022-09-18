Patriots S Kyle Dugger Exits vs. Steelers With Knee Injury

The New England Patriots have begun the second half without one of their most prominent defensive weapons on the field.

Saftey Kyle Dugger has been listed as questionable to return by the team, after failing to some out for the second half with what has been ruled as a knee injury.

Dugger’s versatility has earned him a spot as a mainstay in the Patriots defensive backfield. The third-year defensive back from Division II Lenoire-Rhyne has been a force at his position when the Pats have used both big nickel (five defensive backs) and dime (six defensive backs) defensive packages. Throughout last season, Dugger saw action alongside Adrian Phillips and Devin McCourty when three safeties were deployed in the secondary. He has been most effective when used against tight ends and receiving backs out of the backfield.

As such, one of his primary responsibilities this Sunday would presumably be to provide coverage in the middle of the field against Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth. He logged one tackle in the first half.

In Dugger’s absence, free-agent acquisition Jabrill Peppers has earned three total tackles, including a key stop of Pittsburgh running back Jaylen Warren on 3rd and 8 at the Patriots’ 33-yard line. Peppers’ tackle helped hold the Steelers to a 52-yard field-goal attempt by kicker Chris Boswell.

Though Boswell made the field goal, the Pats’ lead was preserved at 10-6 with just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

New England would extend their lead on the ensuing drive, following a Brendan Schooler fumble recovery. Damien Harris found the end zone on a two-yard touchdown run, giving the Pats a 17-6 lead.

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here