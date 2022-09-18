The New England Patriots started off their 2022 season with an ugly loss the Miami Dolphins, as questions swirled about what direction the offense will go in.

Now, the Patriots hit the road in Week 2 to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are coming off a crazy game against the Cincinnati Bengals, looking to avoid a rare 0-2 start under Bill Belichick.

Quarterback Mac Jones was under constant pressure from the Dolphins, an issue the Patriots need to avoid against the Steelers is they want any chance of leaving Week 2 1-1.

It has been a low scoring affair in the first half, with both Jones and Mitchell Trubisky throwing an interception. However, Jones has been the better quarterback through two quarters, completing 10 of 17 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.

His lone touchdown came on a 44-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor just before the end of the half to give the Patriots a 10-3 lead at halftime.

If the Patriots want to secure the victory, they will need their defense to continue to stifle the Steelers' offense, as the offense has done enough so far to maintain a lead.

Keep up to date with the second half of Patriots at Steelers from Acrisure Stadium, as we provide live drive-by-drive updates for the entire second half.

THIRD QUARTER: Patriots 17, Steelers 6

The Patriots are set to receive the second half kickoff.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 25.

Jones comes out firing to start the half, finding Kendrick Bourne for a gain of 10 yards and then Damien Harris for 11 yards as the Patriots move into Steeler territory.

The Patriots' drive stalls out as Nick Folk missed a 52-yard field goal, turning the ball over to the Steelers.

The Steelers will start their drive at their own 42.

Trubisky finds Harris for a gain of 13 yards followed by a completion to Johnson for 9 yards on 2nd and 9, moving the ball into New England territory.

FIELD GOAL STEELERS: Chris Boswell's 52-yard field goal is good, cutting New England's lead to 10-6 with 5:44 left in the third quarter. The drive went 25 yards on 7 plays, taking 3:33 off the clock.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 17.

FUMBLE RECOVERY PATRIOTS: The Patriots catch a massive break as a muffed punt by the Steelers, recovered by the Patriots deep in Pittsburgh territory.

The Patriots will start their drive at the Steelers 10.

TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS: The Patriots take advantage of the muffed punt, as Harris plunges in for a 2-yard touchdown. Folk's extra point attempt is good, extending New England's lead to 17-6 with 2:47 left in the third quarter. The drive went 8 yards on 3 plays, taking :34 off the clock.

