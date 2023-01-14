Patriots Plan B: Who Does New England Root For in Playoffs?

Though the Pats aren't involved, there are still reasons to watch and enjoy the NFL playoffs.

Confounding coaching. Anemic offense. Late-game gaffes.

There are numerous reasons the New England Patriots didn't earn a spot in the NFL Playoffs.

As the organization - at the behest of owner Robert Kraft - begins its massive offseason makeover by negotiating to keep defensive coach Jerod Mayo and beginning a search for a new offensive coordinator, its fans are left in the cold. For the second time in three seasons the postseason will march on without the six-time Super Bowl champs.

But, beginning with Saturday's Wild Card games, do the Patriots have logical, sensical rooting interests? If not New England ... who?

In the AFC, it's bittersweet to pull for the Buffalo Bills. Sure they have dominated the Pats the last couple of years. But they also boast Damar Hamlin. And they play in the AFC East, which hasn't had a team other than New England win a Super Bowl since the 1973 Miami Dolphins.

The Bengals start ex-Patriot Ted Karras at center, the Chargers boast cornerback J.C. Jackson (though he's out for the season with an injury) and the Chiefs count on former New England offensive lineman Joe Thuney to protect Patrick Mahomes.

As uncomfortable as it is, gotta go with Buffalo.

The NFC is more complicated.

The Eagles beat the Pats in Super Bowl LII, so they're out. Same for the Giants - twice - despite former assistant Brian Daboll leading them to a surprising season. If Jimmy Garoppolo was still the quarterback for the 49ers we could consider that.

But let's just bite the bullet and root for what's best for football:

The Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LVII. Damar Hamlin's recovery vs. Tom Brady's retirement.

