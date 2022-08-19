Patriots vs. Panthers 3 to Watch: DEFENSE

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots will host the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Massachusetts for their second preseason matchup of 2022.

After two tumultuous days of joint practices between the two teams, the Pats and Panthers are set for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on Friday.

With Carolina expected to rest their starters, and tensions already teetering on the brink, the Pats will continue to use each opportunity to learn, improve and prepare for the upcoming 2022 season.

Though many players are expected to garner some attention during Friday’s matchup, here are three members of New England’s defense that might raise an eyebrow… or perhaps, catch a ‘sharp eye’ when the Pats take the field against the Panthers.

Mack Wilson

Having been given the ‘green dot’ responsibility for the Pats preseason opener against the New York Giants last week, Wilson has clearly earned enough respect from the coaching staff to relay play-calls to his teammates. While the starters are expected to get extended looks during Friday’s matchup with the Panthers, Wilson should be among them. The Alabama product has helped the Patriots in their pursuit to get younger, and faster at the linebacker position. In addition to providing some much needed sideline-to-sideline speed, Wilson has also shown the ability to bring down his targets. During last week’s matchup with the Giants, he executed key tackles on quarterback Daniel Jones and tight end Daniel Bellinger. For this contest, Wilson will project as an inside linebacker, playing off-the-ball, displaying both the speed and athleticism to earn a starting position.

Jalen Mills

If there was any lingering doubt as to which Patriots defender would earn the spot atop the cornerback depth chart, Mills has used this week’s joint-practice period to put the uncertainty to rest. Thus far in training camp, the 28-year-old has been the Pats top cover corner. Mills has also emerged as a leader, both in the field and in the locker room. It is a role which he has gladly accepted, setting the pace for newcomers Terrance Mitchell, as well as rookies Marcus Jones and Jack Jones.

Despite most of his pre-Patriots experience coming in the slot, Mills has been quite effective as a perimeter corner in New England. He did not allow more than three catches in a game following Week Seven, and allowed 20 or fewer receiving yards in eight of the Pats last nine regular season games of 2021.

Mills has continued to demonstrate that prowess into 2022 training camp. He provided lock down coverage on Carolina’s top wideout D.J. Moore on Tuesday, while nearly picking off quarterback Sam Darnold during team drills on Wednesday. With the Panthers sure to test Mills’ coverage abilities early, look for the former LSU Tiger to rise to the occasion.

Myles Bryant

Following cornerback Jonathan Jones’ shoulder injury in October 2021, Bryant became the Pats’ primary option at the slot in their defensive backfield. Though Bryant occasionally aligned as the third safety in the Pats customary three-safety set, his primary focus was typically defending the opponents’ slot receiver. Despite missing New England’s week 18 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Bryant compiled 41 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble, through 12 games played, making two starts in the slot.

Despite taking only 15 snaps in the Patriots defensive backfield against the Giants on Thursday night, Bryant showcased his punt return duties. Bryant returned two punts for 46 yards, his longest being a 30-yard return. The Washington product was productive in both tracking and catching the ball while demonstrating his quickness and sound decision-making ability. Bryant has his share of competition at the position. Should he log significant playing time on Friday, it may be enough to secure him a spot on the team in September.