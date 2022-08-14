Patriots Weekend Off: Switching Sports?

In the wake of last Thursday's last-second loss to the New York Giants, New England Patriots' coach Bill Belichick "rewarded" his team with a weekend off. A break, if you will, from the grind of football training camp.

So how did a couple of Patriots' starting defensive players spend their mini-vacation? Playing baseball, of course.

Linebacker Matthew Judon and cornerback Jalen Mills went to Fenway Park Saturday night to not only take in a Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees game, but also to throw out the ceremonial first pitch(es).

Judon, who for once wasn’t wearing his trademark red sleeves, and Mills even got a little meet and greet with Wally The Green Monster. Kind of funny how Mills’ dyed hair matches Wally.

Judon and Mills - who were among several New England starters that didn't suit up against the Giants - haven’t been the only Patriots to get the chance to throw out the first pitch at a Red Sox game this season. Running back Damien Harris got the opportunity to show off his arm as well back in June.

The Patriots get back to football Monday morning in Foxboro. Next week they will host the Carolina Panthers for a couple of days of joint practices before Friday's second preseason game at Gillette Stadium.

New England lost its opener to the Giants and employed a peculiar play-calling system in doing so. But it wasn't the offensive disaster many critics feared in the wake of long-time guru Josh McDaniels leaving for Las Vegas.