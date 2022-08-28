Patriots-Raiders DEFENSE Snap Counts: Who Played Most, Best?

FOXBORO — Following their 23-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in their preseason finale on Friday at Allegiant Stadium, the New England Patriots continue to take stock of their performance on both sides of the ball.

Having turned in a subpar performance, there are plenty of areas in which the Pats will seek improvement. While game-film analysis will be the main focus, a look at playing time may assist the team in helping devise effective strategies moving forward.

Here is a look at the Patriots defensive snap counts, along with some possible insight on New England’s future game-planning.

Defensive Snaps

On defense, the Pats overall snap count was 61 versus the Raiders.

Friday was a big night for the Joneses, of the rookie cornerback variety. Jack Jones (47 snaps) demonstrated some impressive quick movement to the football. Jones finished the night with one tackle, one pass break-up and a forced fumble. The Arizona State product continues to blend excellent route recognition with tremendous athleticism. Fellow rookie Marcus Jones led all defensive backs with seven tackles, as well as being a mainstay on special teams. With Shaun Wade out of the lineup, Terrance Mitchell logged 27 snaps, mostly playing on the perimeter.

Safety Joshuah Bledsoe has been among the most improved performers throughout training camp. He led all defensive backs by taking 47 defensive snaps. However, veteran safety Jabrill Peppers received much of the attention by making his preseason debut. Peppers logged 23 defensive snaps, compiling three tackles, while showing aggression in pursuing the football. While Peppers seems to have the upper hand in earning the fourth spot on the safety depth chart, Bledsoe’s athleticism and speed may make him a dark horse candidate for a roster spot

With the starters along the interior of the defensive line seemingly set, several reserves attempted to make their closing arguments in a bid to earn a roster spot. Rookie defensive tackle LaBryan Ray saw the field for 57 percent of New England’s defensive plays. At 6-5, 284 pounds, Ray has the impressive size and athleticism which makes him a logical fit in the Patriots system. He is particularly adept at stuffing the run, which might give him the upper hand on veteran Henry Anderson, who took only nine snaps against the Raiders. Daniel Ekuale, who will be suspended for the first two games of the 2022 season, led all defensive linemen by logging 40 defensive snaps as he made his case to be a potential reserve tackle.

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai has been receiving notable playing time among the starters due to his ability to situationally move up to the edge from the inside linebacker position. A popular choice to make the cut, Tavai logged 36 snaps. Anfernee Jennings also started, playing 25 snaps and earning a sack in the process. While Cameron McGrone (20 snaps) was considered a pre-camp standout, his output on the field has failed to live up to expectations. Still, the placement of second-year linebacker Ronnie Perkins on season-ending injured reserve may have created room for McGrone to crack New England’s initial 53-man roster.