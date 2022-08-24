Patriots-Raiders Joint Practice: Running Game Stuffed

The New England Patriots went West this week in search of a new jolt to their offense. But in Tuesday's joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders, they only found more of the same.

Which means a running game still to get untracked this training camp.

Even with tight end Hunter Henry and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn back at full speed, the Patriots' offense was consistently stuffed by the Raiders' first-team defense.

In the first 11-on-11 session, New England produced just one positive gain. During two practice segments, the Pats had a combined seven hand-offs result a running back tackled at or even behind the line of scrimmage.

In 11-on-11 passing sessions, New England started with a would-be sack of quarterback Mac Jones. Completions to Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker seemed to help the Pats find some rhythm, but Bourne then had a drop and Jones was intercepted by Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown to end the drive.

The offense finally showed some life in the two-minute drill, with Jones going 5 of 6 with completions to Henry, Jakobi Meyers, Jonnu Smith, and finally Bourne for a touchdown.

Defensively the Patriots were much better against Las Vegas, though receiver Davante Adams dominated cornerback Jalen Mills in 1-on-1 drills. New England produced three would-be sacks of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, one each by Matthew Judon, Josh Uche and Ja’Whaun Bentley.

Patriot coach Bill Belichick was dazzled by the Raiders' training facility in the desert, calling it the "Taj Mahal."

The teams practice together again Wednesday in advance of Friday's preseason finale.