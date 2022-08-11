Tom Brady Praises James White: ‘Perfect’ Patriots Career

FOXBORO — Shortly after announcing his retirement from the NFL on Thursday morning, former New England Patriots running back James White was overwhelmingly praised by his coaches (including head coach Bill Belichick), members of the organization (including team owner Robert Kraft), and the fanbase.

Among the greatest compliments White has received is that of being a great teammate.

Though he shared the field with several Patriots greats including Julian Edelman, Dont’a Hightower and Rob Gronkowski (to name only a few) his highest-profile teammate was former Pats’ and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Despite having been granted a brief personal leave from the team, Brady made it a point to honor his former Patriots’ teammate on Instagram. The 45-year-old posted a picture of he and White from their time together in New England, with a caption reading: “Teammate, champion, football player through and through. Congrats on the perfect career @sweetfeet,” tagging White’s account.

Cred: Tom Brady, Instagram

Arguably the greatest, and certainly the most highly-decorated, quarterback in NFL history, Brady stood at the helm of all six of New England’s Super Bowl championships. During the Pats second trilogy of titles in the Brady-Belichick era, White was among Brady’s most prolific and reliable offensive targets. White finished his career with 381 receptions for 3,278 receiving yards and 25 receiving touchdowns. He rushed the ball 319 times for 1,278 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Though he enjoyed several standout moments throughout his career, White will forever be remembered for his contributions in the Patriots historic comeback in Super Bowl LI honors. White hauled in a Super Bowl-record 14 passes on 16 targets for 110 yards and scored all but 14 of New England’s points.

When it was time to score the winning points in overtime, Brady placed the ball in the reliable hands of the then-25-year-old running back. His overtime rushing touchdown remains the only overtime score in Super Bowl history. It was White’s third touchdown of the night, capping the Patriots’ return from a 28–3 deficit to win the game 34-28.

By consensus, it was White’s greatest game with the Patriots. In fact, Brady has often admitted that White, not he, should have been named MVP.

Though the pair have not shared the field together as teammates for over two seasons, an indelible bond will forever exist between Brady and White — from one Patriots legend to another.