Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots Agree to 4-Year Contract Extension
Don't expect to see Rhamondre Stevenson playing anywhere but Foxboro for the forseeable future.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Stevenson and the New England Patriots have agreed to a four-year, $36 million deal, averaging out to around $9 million a season and effectively keeping him in town until the 2029 NFL offseason.
Stevenson has remained a focal point of the Patriots run game since joining aboard in 2021 after being selected as a fourth-round pick. He's totaled 2,285 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns since his arrival, and that mark will only look to increase going forward with a fresh deal on tap.
The signing of Stevenson fits the Patriots' overwhelming offseason trend of inking multiple existing cornerstone pieces to long-term deals. We saw players like Kyle Dugger, Mike Onwenu, Hunter Henry, and Kendrick Bourne get their money over the past few months, and this move can add another name to that extensive list.
This New England rushing attack will consist of both Stevenson and offseason addition Antonio Gibson for the season ahead, where this group will aspire for better numbers than the year prior.
The Patriots capped off 2023 as the 26th-best rushing offense in the NFL, so needless to say there needs to be some strides forward on the ground for their upcoming campaign to see some success in the W/L column.
By keeping a talent like Stevenson in-house, this New England backfield looks to be in good hands. As long as this rushing attack can remain in good health, and the offensive line can stick as at least a league-average unit, expect the Patriots to see better results in running the football for 2024.
