NFL Schedule: How Many Miles Will Patriots Travel This Season?

The Patriots are hitting the road near and far this season.

Throughout the week, the New England Patriots' 2022 schedule will be revealed. 

And now Patriots fans are beginning to put their travel itineraries together 

How does the scheduling format work?

Six games are made up from their AFC East opponents (home and away). Four are against teams from another division within the conference (rotating three-year cycle), with four being played against teams from an NFC division (rotating four-year cycle). Two games are played within AFC, based on the standings of the prior year. And finally one game will be played against an NFC team, also based on the prior year.

Bad news: New England will have nine road games because in the first season of the 17-game format, the Patriots had nine at home.

Since New England finished second in the AFC East, it will play the second-place schedule.

The Patriots' 2022 opponents:

Home: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts

Away: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals

The team will take their annual trips to Buffalo, Miami and East Rutherford, but also have a couple trips to the midwest, and even two trips to visit the Raiders and Cardinals on the west coast.

According to ESPN, the Patriots will be traveling 18,994 miles, ranking 13th amongst NFL teams.

The NFL schedule will be released in pieces throughout the week and fully released Thursday night at 8 p.m.

