New Faces in Foxboro - Patriots Add LB Munson to Active Roster; CB Poole to Practice Squad

With CB Jonathan Jones and LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve, the Pats add to their depth at both positions.

As they begin their preparations for the the New England Patriots continue to be keenly aware of their need for help on the defensive side of the ball. Having placed both linebacker Harvey Langi (MCL) and slot cornerback Jonathan Jones (shoulder) on injured reserve, the Pats have reportedly added a pair of new faces to their roster.

On Wednesday, New England reportedly signed both linebacker Calvin Munson to their 53-man roster and cornerback Brian Poole to their practice squad. Poole’s signing was first reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Munson’s signing was revealed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Poole Brings Help to the Defensive Backfield

In the wake of trading former star cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers, the Pats have struggled to find productivity at the position beyond starters J.C. Jackson and Jalen Mills. By signing Poole, the Pats add some much-needed depth in the defensive backfield. With Jones out for the season, Poole may end up being an option at slot cornerback for New England. Poole has been most productive when playing out of the slot.

Poole first entered the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 as an undrafted free agent from the University of Florida. He spent three years with the Falcons, appearing in 52 games (both regular season and playoffs), compiling four interceptions and four fumbles. In 2019, he signed with the New York Jets as a free agent, where he would play 23 games, earning three interceptions.

During the offseason, Poole signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. However, he was moved to injured reserve in August for undisclosed reasons and eventually released by New Orleans in mid-October. He worked out for the Patriots on Wednesday, October 20. However, he left Foxboro without signing a contract. Poole also worked out for the Houston Texans prior to signing with the Patriots.

Munson Joins the Active Roster

After placing Langi on injured reserve on Tuesday, the Pats opt to sign Munson for his second tour of duty in New England. Munson was quite an accomplished collegiate linebacker, playing four years for San Diego State. During his time there, he was twice selected for the First-Team All-Mountain West Conference and was two-time San Diego State Aztecs football Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year.

Munson joined the NFL in 2017 by signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent. He joined the Patriots practice squad in 2018, where he would earn a championship ring via the team’s victory in Super Bowl LIII.

The 26-year-old was signed by the Miami Dolphins from the Pats practice squad in December 2019. As a member of Miami’s active roster, Munson appeared in 18 games, making two starts under Dolphins’ head coach Brian Flores. He has compiled 16 tackles, taking 123 snaps on defense and 242 snaps on special teams, where Munson has been a mainstay throughout his pro career. Munson was a practice squad protection for Miami last week for their matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots travel west to the ‘City of Angels’ for a Halloweeen-date with quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Sunday’s Week Eight matchup will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California at 4:05pm ET.