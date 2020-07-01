PatriotMaven
Cam Newton, Mohamed Sanu Wasted No Time, Already Working Out Together

Devon Clements

It's been less than three days since quarterback Cam Newton signed with the New England Patriots, and he's already putting in work with one of his new teammates. 

Newton is working out with Patriots veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu, which was evident via an Instagram story from The Sideline Hustle on Tuesday. 

Newton seemingly is doing what he can to build chemistry with at least one of his new receivers before training camp beings later this month. 

It will be pivotal for Newton to hit the ground running when training camp begins if he wants to be the Week 1 starter for the Patriots. He didn't get the playbook until this week, which gives Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer an advantage in that regard. But having some rapport with New England's receivers will be a key for Newton to win the starting job this summer even if he doesn't have a full grasp of the playbook. 

