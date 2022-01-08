Next Man Up: Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower 'Out' For Week Eighteen vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots are heading into their Week Eighteen season finale game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon in hopes of keeping their slim hopes for a division title alive. To regain the 2021 AFC East crown, the Pats need a win in Miami Gardens…a task which became a bit more difficult on Saturday.

Just prior to their departure for Miami, the Patriots downgraded linebacker Dont’a Hightower to ‘Out’ for Sunday’s matchup at Hard Rock Stadium for its regular-season finale. Hightower had been listed as ‘questionable’ with a knee injury for the game on Friday’s injury and practice participation report. Despite his status for Sunday, Hightower’s injury is not expected to sideline him into the playoffs. Sitting out the season finale will give him the chance to get a bit healthier as the postseason approaches.

Although the Patriots have already clinched a playoff spot, a win on Sunday is imperative not only for a chance at the Division title, but also to enhance their potential playoff seeding. It also leaves the Pats without one of their team leaders and most productive running backs. Both Hightower and fellow linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley have played key roles in the Pats attempt to both contain their opponents’ rushing attacks, as well as their short passing game. With Hightower out, Bentley will need to be disciplined in his pursuits, as they do not want to allow running backs like Duke Johnson, Myles Gaskin, Phillip Lindsay and Salvon Ahmed to find cut-back lanes. Instead, look for Miami to create conflict between the run and the pass by utilizing play-action and run-pass options (RPOs), in hopes of creating mismatches. Although Bentley is at his best when deployed as an inside linebacker, the team is likely to use him in a more specialized role on Sunday. He should see a majority of his snaps in downhill run defense, while also dropping into coverage, and aiding the pass rush against a versatile Dolphins’ offense. In short, Bentley is likely to play a more significant role in the Patriots run defense.

Hightower’s absence also creates some problems for the Patriots in defending tight ends. During the 2021 season, Hightower has often seen less time as a man defender; drawing assignments on opposing tight ends. Typically, this would free up either Adrian Phillips, or possibly Kyle Dugger to fill the role of an extra linebacker; helping New England provide better coverage when their opponents utilize play-action. However, Dugger will also be out on Sunday, as he tends to a hand injury. Therefore, the Patriots may look to a promising young linebacker to assist in that role.

Enter Uche?

Despite being one of the most highly touted Patriots' rookies in 2020, Uche’s 2021 season has not exactly lived up to expectations. His placement on injured reserve in mid-November (resulting from an ankle injury) stalled a season in which he had been used sporadically. Uche had been listed on previous injury reports with both back and shoulder injuries. In eleven games this season, Uche recorded three sacks, eleven quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and fifteen solo tackles as a rotational edge rusher.

Still, Uche has the speed, athleticism, and system savvy to be a factor in the Patriots defense as an edge rusher or an off-the-ball linebacker. While it remains to be seen whether he would best be used as a pass rush specialist or a true every-down move linebacker, he has the skillset to play on the line in the Patriots’ 5-1 looks as well as their 4-2 and 4-3 alignments and move back if they run a more traditional 3-4. Regardless of which player, or players, takes on the Hightower role on Sunday, the Patriots will once again need to pull upon their ‘next man up’ philosophy to find success in Week Eighteen.

The Patriots and Dolphins are set for an 4:25pm kickoff on Sunday afternoon, January 9, from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.