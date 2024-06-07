NFL Reveals Patriots' Nationally Televised Preseason Game for 2024
The New England Patriots may only have one primetime appearance across this upcoming regular season, but it looks like they'll now have a second chance to be on center stage... in the preseason.
According to the NFL's latest release detailing the preseason national TV schedule, the Patriots will take on the Washington Commanders during the third week of preseason, August 25th at 8 PM on NBC.
This game brings an opportunity to showcase some early reps for the second and third-overall selections in QBs Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, all during the last game of this year's preseason. It'll also be the first time we see Patriots' HC Jerod Mayo in the national spotlight, even while it might be in a contest that has no implications on their final record.
Keep an eye on the performance of Maye in this game, along with the Patriots' other two preseason games (vs. the Carolina Panthers 8/8, vs. the Philadephia Eagles 8/15), as they could end up have some significant implications on his potential to start early next year.
Offseason addition Jacoby Brissett might be the current favorite to land as the week one starter at quarterback, but if New England's first-rounder proves early on that he's talented and prepared enough to get the nod from day one, he could end up securing that coveted starting role.
Sure, it's preseason, but with the chance to get a first look at the future franchise quarterback of this squad, this one could be a must-watch for Patriots fans.
